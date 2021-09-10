Bayern Munich Target Chelsea Star As Replacement For Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea forward Timo Werner emerges top transfer target for German League giants Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga outfit wants the 25-year-old as an alternative option if they fail to land Erling Haaland

They are already planning for life after Robert Lewandowski's exit as the striker's contract expires in 2023

German League champions Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a replacement for their want-away striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga giants are already planning for a life after their prolific goalscorer whose current deal expires in the summer of 2023 having joined them from rival club Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski has since then won the league title at the end of every season including one Champions League silverware among others.

GOAL quoting Sport1 claims Norwegian youngster Erling Haaland was Bayern's ideal choice but they have named Werner as an alternative if they fail to lure the 21-year-old away from Dortmund.

Haaland looks comfortable at his present club despite being linked with a move to several top clubs in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid were said to have made attempts to sign him but the Signal Iduna Park outfit refused to entertain any offer for their star player.

Teams interested in Erling Haaland

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and even Barcelona were also said to be interested in him but it appeared none made a bold step to submit a bid for the player.

Meanwhile, Werner returning to his home country might help rebuild his confidence as he continues to miss glorious chances - most recently was during Germany's World Cup qualifier win over Iceland earlier this week.

Timo Werner misses glorious chance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Timo Werner was on target in Germany’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland earlier this week but his open miss was the talking point on social media after the game.

Germany, under the guidance of new boss Hansi Flick, thrashed a helpless Iceland in their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was Werner’s Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger who opened the scoring in the first half with a looping header.

