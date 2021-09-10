Reverend Owusu Bempah has jumped to the defense of former president Mahama over his 'do-or-die' comment

He believes the comment made by Mahama did not connote violence in anyway

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry said Mahama was only stating how strategic the NDC will be in the 2024 elections

Accra - Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, has surprisingly jumped to the defense of former president Mahama over his 'do-or-die' comment.

Owusu Bempah said the ‘Do or die’ statement made by Mahama over the 2024 elections does not in any way connote violence of any sort.

He said unless what Mahama said is directly referring to the taking up of arms to disrupt the elections, he sees absolutely nothing wrong with it.

Owusu Bempah jumps to Mahama's defense; says his 'do-or-die' comment is harmless Photo credit: John Mahama (modified by author)

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Owusu Bempah said the comments only connoted the NDC will up their preparations for the elections.

2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama said the 2024 general elections will be a 'do-or-die' affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercings and other unacceptable things will leave you wondering.

‘Do or die’ is a harmless English Idiom

Former president Mahama justified his comments about the 2024 elections. According to him, he only used an English idiomatic expression which does not translate into the interpretation most people have drawn out of it.

In a report filed by 3news.com per an interview Mahama had on Moonlite FM in Sunyani, he said the comments were harmless and advised people to stop reading meaning into it.

“Those who don’t understand English should stop the school interpretation”.

He added that proverbs are part of daily expressions and are used especially in situations where the use of plain language will not be prudent.

