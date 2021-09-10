A man, Chris, who worked at an elementary school has been given a car to aid his movement between home and work

When the man got the gift, he was beyond surprised as he stood dumbstruck for several seconds before thanking God

Appreciating the group of teachers who made the car gift possible, the head cleaner said it was unexpected

A head cleaner, Mr Chris, in Unity Grove Elementary School in Henry County has been surprised beyond his imagination.

To ease his work experience, a group of teachers pooled resources together and decided to gift him a car, Fox5 reports. It was the way he reacted to the gift that got many people talking.

Many people were wowed by the gesture. Photo source: @goodnews_movement

Here is your car

In a video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, the teachers took the man to the park, and pointed at the car they just got him.

When the head custodian was handed the keys, he stood on the same spot for seconds not knowing what to say. He then took some steps back, raised his hands into the sky, and thanked God.

This is big

Chris mouthed “There is a God.” before moving close to appreciate them. The surprised custodian revealed the gift is big and it is way beyond his imagination.

He said:

"I never would have dreamt of something like this. This is mind-blowing to me."

Watch the amazing moment below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 views with thousands of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

_esmev_ said:

"This is love and kindness at its finest! My favorite part is his first reaction to thank God! “There IS A GOD” he says, and lifts his hands in gratitude to The most High God!!!"

marcygilligan said:

"Most people are good."

elleemgee5 said:

"This is what we all needed to see right now."

lisak476 said:

"Beautiful humanity! People are innately good and helpful and kind and built with love."

scarlette.davenport said:

"Bless that man! What a beautiful moment."

just.joyce said:

"We need to see stories like this everyday!"

