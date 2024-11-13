Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa, a former student of the Aburi Girls SHS, has been named the overall best GPPQE student for 2024

The young lady attained this remarkable feat after graduating from the University of Ghana's College of Health Sciences

Gyasiwaa's impressive academic accomplishment attracted congratulated messages from many PharmD students on X

A brilliant young Ghanaian lady, Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo has achieved a remarkable feat in her academic journey.

She emerged as the overall best student at the 2024 professional qualifying examination for PharmD graduates (GPPQE).

Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo, a brilliant Ghanaian girl emerges as the 2024 overall best GPPQE student at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @UGPSAlegon/X.

Maame Adjoa Gyasiwaa Aidoo only recently graduated from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Ghana.

This academic success makes the former student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School one of the few women to achieve this remarkable feat.

Maame Adjoa's accomplishment has been widely celebrated among the PharmD student community on social media platforms.

PharmD community online congratulate Maame Adjoa

A post made by @UGPSAlegon, the official X page of the PharmD students at the University of Ghana attracted congratulatory messages about the young lady's achievement.

Sabater named overall best graduating medical student

YEN.com.gh also reported that an alumnus of the Mawuli SHS was named the overall best-graduating student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) School of Medicine.

Sabater Makafui Kede, a former Mawuli SHS student, reportedly won 11 out of the 22 awards to emerge as the best graduating medical student at the institution.

The young man received congratulatory messages from a section of Ghanaians on social media after news of his impressive academic performance broke on social media.

Top graduate Sabater Makafui Kede is also an alumnus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), where he earned a bachelor's degree in nursing.

