Mr Eazi is set to release his fourth studio album after his high-striding 'The Evil Genius' last year

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar shared details about his forthcoming album on social media

Fans couldn't hide their excitement as he opened up about his plans to collaborate with Mugeez

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade Mr Eazi has unveiled plans to release his fourth studio album.

The forthcoming project is a joint effort between Mr Eazi and Mugeez, half of Ghana's celebrated hiplife duo R2Bees.

The announcement excited scores of fans who have begun counting down to the album's release.

1st song off Mr Eazi's new album ready

Mugeez is one of Ghana's most revered singers and has worked on several singles with Mr Eazi, including Business, off the highly successful Accra to Lagos project.

Mr Eazi and Mugeez's forthcoming project will feature acts, including Ghanaian sensation DJay who is behind several recent viral hits, including Balance.

In his announcement post, Mr Eazi established that the collaboration with Djay will be released at midnight on October 31.

Fans react to Mr Eazi's upcoming project

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mr Eazi and Mugeez Soontk be released album.

@tonicompton99 said:

"We feast! At least I get to listen to my two idolos hop on one album. Crazzzzzyyy can’t wait🥹"

@_gabby647 wrote:

abeg have we the old eazi the ‘15 - ‘17 not the recent eazi. mugeez is always mugeez

@Richie_Dopes noted:

This really one of the things I’ve been waiting to see 🤩🔥🔥

@theacquahx remarked:

Baba where you go Dey now? I was jamming to your old songs on my playlist yesterday all still be fire 🔥. But Supernova suppose get remix or longer version that song sweet 😂😭

@horlhamorenee added:

Hope isn't a wack because since you and temmy are in relationship you loose your music energy 🤔

