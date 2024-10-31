Mr Eazi Announces Joint Album With Mugeez of R2Bees, Fans React: "Real Music Is Back"
- Mr Eazi is set to release his fourth studio album after his high-striding 'The Evil Genius' last year
- The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar shared details about his forthcoming album on social media
- Fans couldn't hide their excitement as he opened up about his plans to collaborate with Mugeez
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade Mr Eazi has unveiled plans to release his fourth studio album.
The forthcoming project is a joint effort between Mr Eazi and Mugeez, half of Ghana's celebrated hiplife duo R2Bees.
The announcement excited scores of fans who have begun counting down to the album's release.
1st song off Mr Eazi's new album ready
Mugeez is one of Ghana's most revered singers and has worked on several singles with Mr Eazi, including Business, off the highly successful Accra to Lagos project.
Mr Eazi and Mugeez's forthcoming project will feature acts, including Ghanaian sensation DJay who is behind several recent viral hits, including Balance.
In his announcement post, Mr Eazi established that the collaboration with Djay will be released at midnight on October 31.
Fans react to Mr Eazi's upcoming project
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mr Eazi and Mugeez Soontk be released album.
@tonicompton99 said:
"We feast! At least I get to listen to my two idolos hop on one album. Crazzzzzyyy can’t wait🥹"
@_gabby647 wrote:
abeg have we the old eazi the ‘15 - ‘17 not the recent eazi. mugeez is always mugeez
@Richie_Dopes noted:
This really one of the things I’ve been waiting to see 🤩🔥🔥
@theacquahx remarked:
Baba where you go Dey now? I was jamming to your old songs on my playlist yesterday all still be fire 🔥. But Supernova suppose get remix or longer version that song sweet 😂😭
@horlhamorenee added:
Hope isn't a wack because since you and temmy are in relationship you loose your music energy 🤔
Shatta Wale endorses Sarkodie's latest hit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had endorsed rapper Sarkodie's song Jailer featuring Nigerian sensation Victony.
He publicly praised Sarkodie for the record, acknowledging that he had listened to the song and he loved it.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation