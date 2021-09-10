The Ghanaian man who successfully completed the viral crate challenge in a viral video has spoken

According to him, he was motivated by a friend to take part in the challenge and added that there was no reward included

The young man was seen competing in the worldwide craze with 10 steps of crates

The young Ghanaian daredevil who set a record in the viral crate challenge with the highest level of crates ever attempted has spoken for the first time.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man who is called Theophilus Ampaabeng and hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern region, narrated how he became an internet sensation.

According to him, he first saw the crate challenge on Facebook and was encouraged by one of his friends to give it a try.

GH man who set crate challenge record speaks on what motivated him; video drops. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

He said his friend wanted him to participate in the worldwide craze so they see if "something can come out of it".

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Theophilus added that some of his friends who got to hear of what he wanted to do, also kept encouraging him to do it.

He revealed that there was however no gift or reward promised or involved in his challenge but he just wanted to take part in the trend.

Theophilus said he also encouraged himself while he embarked on the ascent and remained focus with the aim of successfully completing the challenge.

The young man went viral after he took part in the crate challenge but in is case, the stacks appeared to be the highest ever attempted.

In the video, Theophilus who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and shoes was seen beaming with smiles before embarking on the daunting task.

He managed to see the task through amid cheers from his friends.

Speaking about the crate challenge, YEN.com.gh earlier reported award-winning Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has left social media users rolling on the floor with his attempt at the viral crate challenge.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the La Vida singer was seen in what looked like a plush home as he tried his 'legs' on the crate challenge.

He was seen in the video standing in front of average height stacked crates and started walking towards them.

Source: Yen