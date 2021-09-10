Alfred Oko Vanderpuije was spotted around Sakaman in Accra directing gridlock traffic

He said he sometimes spends close to three hours in traffic on the stretch and decided to direct traffic in the absence of the police

He was assisted by his bodyguard who was with him

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, was spotted around Sakaman in Accra directing gridlock traffic.

The former Accra Mayor reportedly alighted from his vehicle to direct the traffic since the Sakaman Junction to Dansoman Roundabout stretch is a known traffic-prone area.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, Oko Vanderpuije, who said he sometimes spends close to three hours in traffic on the stretch, decided to direct traffic following the absence of police personnel

Oko Vanderpuije spotted busily directing choked traffic at Sakaman Photo credit: Oko Vanderpuije (modified with screenshot from video)

.The MP’s gesture brought respite to other road users. He was assisted by his bodyguard who was with him.

He urged the Ghana Police Service to deploy officers to control traffic around Sakaman and Dansoman.

Yeboah Boakye Stephen said investments should be made in traffic lights instead.

Instead of investing in technology that will ensure that the traffic lights never goes off even if there's a power outage, people would be praising his efforts though he has been in power for more a while and the problem with persist once he leaves.

Henry Agyepong affirmed the traffic on that stretch was that bad.

That Sakama Area dee33 always traffic.

Ryz Brian said it is a hobby.

It's his hobby

Seth Akoto Baah called him an attention seeker for deciding to help with the flow of traffic.

Attention seeker

Ekow Mensah said he was doing it just to be relevant

He just wants to be in the news and relevant!

Kofi Otabil said he needs a reflective jacket as it is dark.

Everything is wrong with this action. He can't be seen in the dark and he needs a reflective vest

Rawlings spotted in traffic

In 2019, the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings was seen standing in the middle of the road with cars on either side of him as he directed the cars to bring a traffic jam under control.

According to reports, Rawlings who was traveling to Prampram from Accra met a heavy traffic jam.

There was no movement of any car and he decided to step out from the comfort of his car to help until the gridlock was brought under control.

