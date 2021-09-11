Actress Irene Opare turned 55 years old on Friday, September 10, 2021

The celebrated film icon posted photos in a designer hoodie, giving her a rather youthful look

Her colleague celebrities, including Gloria Sarfo, Kafui Danku, and Pascalin Edwards have reacted

Veteran actress, Irene Opare, popularly known as Clean Mama, clocked 55 years old on Friday, September 10.

Taking to her Instagram page with over 8,000 followers, the affable TV star dished out photos to mark her birthday with a message announcing her new age.

''Happy 55th Birthday to me I am Happy, I am Sexy, I am God’s own baby and I am in Good Health. My God, I am so so so so so so so grateful ❤️,'' she posted.

The award-winning entertainer uploaded photos wearing short hair and a designer hoodie, which have garnered comments from her colleague movie stars, including Gloria Sarfo, Kafui Danku, and Pascaline Edwards.

Actress Kafui Danku wrote:

''Happy birthday, Sis. May The Good Lord Continue To Bless Your birthday .''

Actress Gloria Sarfo commented:

''Wooow sweet 16❤.''

Selly Galley said:

''Happy glorious 55th birthday Auntie Irene. A legend! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Pascaline Edwards remarked:

''Happy birthday my gorgeous mamal wishing u the very best in everything .''

Irene Opare has a daughter with the ace presenter, Kwami Sefa Kayi, also known as Chairman General.

