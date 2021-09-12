Ayisha Modi and Ofori Amponsah's daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, has turned 16 years old

Modi has taken to social media to share photos of the pretty girl in celebration of her new age

Accompanying the photos was a lovely birthday message and prayer for Oforiwaa

Ayisha Modi's daughter with Highlife great Ofori Amponsah, Oforiwaa Amponsah, has turned 16 years old today, September 12, 2021.

In celebration of her daughter's birthday, Modi has taken to social media o flaunt her in new photos.

The photos, which came as part of a slideshow, show Ofoirwaa in different outfits and poses with different people.

Sharing the photos, the proud mother prayed for God to guide her daughter and make her a light in the world.

"Heavenly Father. Thank you for the gift of your daughter. Bless her today on her birthday . May she recognize the gift you bestowed on her. May she grow ever closer to you in the years ahead. May she be a light of love for others in the world . Amen @oforiwaa_amponsah," she said.

All grown teenager

The photos shared by Modi have shown her daughter to be a big girl even at a relatively young age.

Oforiwaa is blossoming into a beautiful young woman and she is even taller than her mother in some of the photos.

Check below to see the slideshow as shared on Instagram:

Birthday wishes pour in

The post by Ayisha Modi got some of her followers dropping their birthday wishes for her daughter in the comment section.

oheneyere_gifty_anti said:

"Awww happy birthday to my amazing granddaughter. May she grow in grace and favour."

starzeezee said:

"Happy birthday daughter more life ."

medinahajia said:

"Happy birthday princess."

julietasanteasare said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BBY SISTER, MAY GOD INCREASE YOU IN EVERY ASPECT OF YOUR LIFE. LOVE YOU."

First video of Ayisha Modi's daughter

The birthday of Oforiwaa Amponsah comes a few days after she made headlines with her first appearance on social media.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the girl accompanied her mother to an event in the USA, where they live.

Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi's love story

Oforiwaa happens to be the product of the relationship between Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha Modi which was short-lived.

In a previous interview, Ayisha Modi revealed that Ofori Amponsah broke her virginity at age 18 and it was through that affair that she gave birth.

.She disclosed that a family member took her and other family members to live abroad, and that was when her relationship with Ofori Amponsah suffered.

