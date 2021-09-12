Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has been arrested by the police, reports on social media indicate.

According to the reports, Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday at his church premises at Odorkor.

A video has also popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers. Parts of the video suggest he was sent to the Dansoman Divisional Police Command.

