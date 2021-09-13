Man United are top of the Premier League table after Cristiano Ronaldo inspired them to a huge 4-1 win over Newcastle

However, Chelsea are hot on their heels, sitting second only on goal difference after they beat Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge

Elsewhere, Arsenal climbed out of the relegation zone following their first victory of the season against newly-promoted Norwich

Man United are currently topping the Premier League standings after four matches played in the new season.

Returning Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Red Devils to a huge 4-1 win in their match week four against Newcastle to move to the summit of the log.

Ronaldo netted a brace during the Saturday, September 11, clash as Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also found the back of the net.

The victory now has United reigning supreme with 10 points, on level with second-placed Chelsea and Liverpool who are third.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool also secured comfortable wins at the weekend, with the former thrashing Aston Villa as the Reds denied Leeds their first win of the season at Elland Road.

Reigning champions Man City are placed fourth with nine points having also won their own fixture against Leicester.

Brighton are the surprise team in the top six, with Graham Potter's men in fifth with nine points, a place above Tottenham Hotspur whose 100% record this season was ruined with a defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal were arguably the biggest achievers this weekend, with the Gunners securing their first win of the season after stunning Norwich City 1-0.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the solitary goal that made all the difference, with the crucial win firing Mikel Arteta's men off the relegation zone to 16th.

Norwich, who are yet to secure a single point are rooted bottom of the log, with Newcastle and Burnley the other two sides in the relegation zone.

