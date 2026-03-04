Young Hello FM and UTV Ghana reporter Samuel Aguuri has reportedly died following a short health problem

The young Ashanti Region-based media journalist was announced on social media on Monday, March 2, 2026

Samuel Aguuri's demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, including his colleagues, who mourned him online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Samuel Aguuri, a young reporter who worked for media stations Hello FM and UTV Ghana, has reportedly passed away at the age of 29.

Hello FM and UTV Ghana reporter Samuel Aguuri reportedly passes away on Monday, March 2, 2026. Photo source: Samuel Aguuri

Source: Facebook

Samuel Aguuri's untimely death was confirmed on social media by a few Ghanaian journalists on Monday, March 2, 2026.

What happened to UTV reporter Samuel Aguuri?

The exact circumstances leading to the death of Samuel Aguuri remain unknown.

However, according to some reports, the young Hello FM and UTV Ghana reporter complained of severe heart pains on the morning of Monday, March 2, 2026, and was rushed to Siloam Hospital, a private medical facility based in Kwadaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Samuel was reportedly pronounced dead by the medical professionals barely two hours after he was admitted for treatment.

His mortal remains have been transferred from Siloam Hospital to a mortuary in Obuasi, from where he came.

The news of Samuel's demise has evoked sadness among his colleagues in the Ghanaian media fraternity and netizens, who mourned him with emotional tributes on social media.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Hello FM and UTV Ghana reporter Samuel Aguuri is below:

Samuel Aguuri's funeral arrangement details emerge

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Samuel Aguuri's close friend and colleague at Hello FM, Paa Joe Papabi, shared the obituary poster of the deceased with details about his funeral arrangements.

According to the obituary poster, the late 29-year-old reporter will be laid in state at Twapiase off the Obuasi Road on Monday, March 9, 2026.

His final funeral rites and thanksgiving service will also be held at the Twapiase Roman Catholic Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and Sunday, March 15, 2026, respectively.

The late Samuel's family will also hold a gathering at their residence at Twapiase on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Facebook post detailing the funeral arrangements of the late Samuel Aguuri is below:

Who was the late reporter Samuel Aguuri?

Samuel Aguuri aka Agunu was a young Ghanaian journalist associated with renowned Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Despite Media Group.

The deceased was popularly known for his role as a reporter for Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM and Accra-based TV station UTV Ghana.

He was reportedly based at his residence in the Ashanti Region, where he recently celebrated his birthday on January 23, 2026.

Popular Osaberima 97.1 FM director King Nero passes away in March 2026. Photo source: Frank Larbi (King Nero), Osaberima FM 97.1

Source: Facebook

Before his demise, Samuel was also reportedly pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management (HRM) at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

The UTV Ghana reporter was a level 200 student at the prominent tertiary educational institution.

Reporter Samuel Aguuri's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users who grieved over the demise of Samuel Aguuri below:

Sandy Brews remarked:

"Mr Samuel Aguuri, whom should I disturb now? Continue to rest well, bruh."

Frank Kojo said:

"Bro, I can't stop crying o. Hmm, the sad part of the matter is that I went to buy some Waakye to eat this morning o. While I started eating naaa and the call came in. As I am talking to you now, the food is still on the table o. Bra me su saa."

Nana Frimpong commented:

"Oh Aguuri! I just met him a few days ago o. Hmmm, life."

Osaberima FM director King Nero dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osaberima FM director King Nero died on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The late media figure's employers shared the sad news, without naming the cause of his demise, in a short post on social media.

King Nero's untimely demise evoked sad reactions from his colleagues and Osaberima FM's audience.

Source: YEN.com.gh