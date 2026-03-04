Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were seemingly stranded in the Middle East

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reportedly directed the two be evacuated to a safe country

The tensions in the US followed joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparked regional instability

Reports indicate that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were caught up in the tensions in the Middle East after the US and Israel sparked an exchange of air strikes in the area.

Joy News reported that the Bawumias have been securely relocated from Qatar to another country.

Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, are in a secure location after being evacuated from Qatar.

The evacuation was coordinated by Ghanaian diplomatic missions in the region following direct instructions from the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Ghanaian embassies in the Middle East were directed to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the former Vice‑President, his wife and their entourage.

Embassy officials worked with host authorities to facilitate the swift and discreet travel arrangements.

The operational details have remained undisclosed for security reasons, according to Joy News.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of Ghana said it is working around the clock to safeguard all Ghanaians residing in, or travelling through, affected parts of the Middle East.

Ghana registers citizens in Qatar for evacuation

Earlier, Ghana's Embassy in Doha directed all Ghanaians living in Qatar to register with the mission for a possible evacuation.

In a statement on March 2, 2026, the Ghana mission in Doha said the directive had become necessary in view of the heightened unrest within the region.

According to the embassy, the registration will enable officials to communicate effectively with and assist Ghanaian nationals in Qatar in the event of any emergency.

The directive applied to all Ghanaians in Qatar, including students, workers, families, and visitors.

Ghana evacuates Embassy staff from Iran

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats were safe.

He stressed that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain a top priority, amid conflict in the Middle East.

