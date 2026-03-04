Daddy Lumba's family has announced the burial date and funeral arrangements of Faustina Fosuh's son, Kofi Lumba

The young soul died a few weeks after the burial of the legendary highlife artist, who passed away on July 26, 2025

The obituary poster has caused a massive sadness on social media as sympathisers shared condolence messages

The family of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has announced the burial date and funeral arrangements of the late Bismark Aboagye Attakoah, also known as Kofi Lumba, the son of Faustina Fosuh.

In the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026, news went viral that the second-born of Lumba's sister had passed away in Kumasi. Although the cause of his death was not disclosed, his tragic death broke the hearts of many.

Kofi’s passing came as the second significant loss for Faustina Fosuh in six months, as her famous brother, Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, and was only buried on December 13.

The information was shared by the content creator, Kamal Mohammed a.k.a. Nation Blogger, who earlier organised a fundraising campaign for Faustina Fosuh, which yielded about GH₵10,000.

"She was crying so much when she called me to inform me that her son had passed on," he said.

Watch a TikTok video of the moment Kofi Lumba was announced dead below:

Funeral arrangements for Kofi Lumba

From an obituary poster shared by the family of Daddy Lumba, Bismark Aboagye Attakoah, who died at the age of 32, will be laid in-state on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the residence of the late highlife legend.

The funeral rite and burial will subsequently follow on the said date. Unlike the normal Asante funeral, where three days are used, only one day has been set aside for the observation.

The family cordially invited all sympathisers to join them to pay their last respects and finally say goodbye to their loved one.

The Instagram post of the obituary poster is below:

Reactions to Kofi Lumba's funeral announcement

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the funeral announcement of Daddy Lumba's nephew.

Alice wrote:

“I don’t care about teams. This is so heartbreaking. He is too young to die. Aww God, please comfort his family, most especially his mother.”

Kwame wrote:

“I remember when I lost my sister, I was in pain but didn't want to cry. Just a word from my mother broke me, and I could not control my tears. May he rest in peace.”

Comfort wrote:

“May the departed souls rest in perfect peace. He didn't deserve to die, but because of family issues. Hmm.”

Deborah Ansah wrote:

“But why is Daddy Lumba's picture in there? They should let him rest in peace. We don't want any press conference issues.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Tupac, born Kofi Owusu, stormed Faustina Fosu's house to console the family and help with the funeral arrangements following the passing of Kofi Lumba

The family head rocked a traditional black cloth and native slippers and was accompanied by some family members who were also wearing black and red attire.

Tupac's presence sparked massive reactions on social media as many people thought he would not set foot in Faustina Foush's house due to the family’s never-ending conflict.

