The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has directed the immediate suspension of the principal of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerigu.

This directive follows the minister’s recent working visit to the Upper East, North-East, and Northern Regions, during which he toured health facilities and training institutions to assess operations and service delivery.

In a statement released on Friday, February 27, 2026, Akandoh stated that the head of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerigu had been suspended over allegations of unauthorised admissions.

"The Minister, who was briefed earlier about unauthorised admissions at the Nurses and Midwifery Training College, Nalerigu, visited the school. Following preliminary findings, he ordered the immediate suspension of the Head of the College pending further investigations," the statement read.

The Health Minister further emphasised that adherence to established admission protocols is non-negotiable, warning that any head of institution found engaging in such practices will face strict sanctions.

He also assured the public of his commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in health training institutions.

"[Minister Akandoh] reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the maintenance of high standards in health training institutions across the country," he added.

Reactions to Nalerigu nursing college principal’s suspension

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the suspension of the principal of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College at Nalerigu.

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of the reactions below:

@Baako Wahabu said:

"The way he walked out of the principal’s office and entered his car, I knew he was up to something."

@Akanwi Christopher also said:

"Ahua to the health minister for this bold decision. Credibility must be brought to the school regarding admissions in the school."

@Gyamfi Bright commented:

"Well done, sir, but please, Allied Health professionals, what are you doing about them.... Since 2019 oooo."

@TI Waris also commented

"The principal attained the office last year and has not done any admissions yet, but most of their admissions were done by the previous Principal, who has gone on retirement. Now the new principal suspended is yet to adhere to the new directives. Hon. Minister, kindly temper justice with mercy to reinstate the Principal to adhere to the new directives

@Owoahene Acheampong Michael wrote:

"Suspension is not enough... let the police arrest and prosecute him to serve as a deterrent to others."

