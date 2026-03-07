The First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, celebrated her 64th birthday on Friday, March 6, 2026

A special birthday party organised by friends and family, including President John Mahama, left her visibly overwhelmed with emotion

A video of Lordina Mahama shedding tears of joy has since gone viral, sparking heartfelt reactions from netizens

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, marked her 63rd birthday on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The birthday, which fell on Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary, marked a significant milestone in the life of the First Lady.

First Lady Lordina Mahama gets emotional at her birthday party. Photo credit: Lordina Mahama & Accra100.5FM/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

To make the day memorable, a special birthday party was organised by friends and family of Lordina Mahama, hours after the commemorations of Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary by President John Mahama.

The event was well attended by friends and family of the First Lady, including her husband, President Mahama.

In a video of the birthday party shared on Facebook by Accra100.5FM, Lordina Mahama was captured overwhelmed with emotion as her husband led the guests in wishing her well on her special day.

After being serenaded with a lovely birthday message read by President Mahama to commence the cutting of the huge cake made for her, the First Lady, who could not contain her emotions, burst into tears of joy as she buried her face in the waiting arms of her dear husband.

Lordina Mahama is rarely seen expressing her emotions in public, but the gesture by President Mahama and her friends seemed to have overwhelmingly taken her off guard.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Lordina Mahama's emotional birthday video sparks reactions

The video of Lordina Mahama shedding tears of joy at her birthday party has sparked reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Glorious Jose said:

"If First Lady cry. Who am I not to cry some when it’s my turn. Congratulations maam. We love u"

@Rejoice Jeffries also said:

"She remembers the falling heros. She wish they should be around to join her to celebrate her birthday."

@Larrity Laila Lawal commented:

"Who’s cutting onions. This beautiful. Happy birthday 1st lady."

@DrVera Hayibor also commented:

"Charley this is beautiful. Happy birthday mummy, you deserve this and more mummy Lordina Mahama but this cake was ordered from the Omsu planning committee."

@Caroline Ankutse wrote:

"People with very pure hearts share tears easily irrespective of where they find themselves. God bless you mama."

President John Mahama celebrates his wife, Lordina's birthday at 12:10 am. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mahama celebrates Lordina's birthday at 12:10 am

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Mahama sparked some interest online after posting his birthday message to his wife on March 6.

There was speculation about whether the president posted the message himself because of the time of posting.

Jesting online, sports reporter Muftawu Nabila Abdulai joked about girlfriends putting pressure on their partners because even the president has time to post to his wife at midnight.

He felt Mahama's social media manager could have posted the super-early birthday message on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh