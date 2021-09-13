@Mama_Alima1, a lady who recently joined Twitter, mentioned on her first day that Sarkodie was the reason she joined the platform

The famous Ghanaian rapper made the lady's day by indicating that she was welcome to the family, while referring to her as a sweetheart

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most interesting comments that were shared in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter as @Mama_Alima1 has enjoyed a beautiful accolade from famous rapper, Sarkodie, after joining the bird app just this month.

In one of the first tweets @Mama_Alima1 made, she indicated that her reason for joining Twitter was just because she wanted to follow Sarkodie, and this got the rapper's attention.

Retweeting the young lady's post, Sarkodie described her as a sweetheart, and this got a lot of people running to the comment section to pour out their reactions on the development.

Sarkodie Reacts to a Ghanaian lady who said she Joined Twitter Because of him Credit: @sarkodie; @mama_alima1

Source: Twitter

"The @sarkodie Quote tweet has made it more joyous to be on this app. I think I'm the luckiest person in the country today," the lady came back to say.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh

@BlaqMill questioned the rapper saying:

Oh king why, what I do u since July 2020 I opened my account u no give me shout-out b4 oh

@king_cyfix told Sarkodie:

the day you go even retweet my comment ago yorb for my hood all

@KophiKing indicated:

I guess you are lucky. Welcome to the family

@Giovann27241492 stated:

Sharpen your tools cos we are always under attack

See Sarkodie's post below

Sarkodie surprises another fan with visit

In a previous report, the Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, amazed a fan and the entire social media with an unexpected visit to a local resident.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of ZionFelix Entertainment News, emotions were really high.

The gentleman did not know how to handle himself when he realised that the world-renowned Ghanaian rapper stooped to his level with such a gesture.

Source: Yen