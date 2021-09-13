Kumawood Actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, turned 38 years old on Saturday, September 11, 2021

The actress celebrated with a private birthday party with her family and friends in Kumasi

The party saw Vivian Jill's father, siblings, and other entertainers passing through to celebrate with her

Videos and photos from the party have popped up on social media

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, recently chalked a new age. Born in 1983, Vivian Jill attained the age of 38 on September 11, 2021.

In celebration, the actress took to social media to warm many hearts with stunning photos of herself.

The photos wowed many fans and followers of the actress who took to the comment section to wish her well on such a special day.

Vivian Jill celebrated her 38th birthday over the weekend Photo source: @zionfelix

After the celebration on social media, Vivian Jill had a private birthday bash on Sunday, September 12, 2021.The birthday party for Vivian Jill happened to be one with family, friends, and other close associates.

For the first time, Vivian Jill's father made an appearance on social media as he attended the party to celebrate with his daughter. Also gracing the occasion were some of Vivian Jill's siblings.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the lovely videos and photos from the birthday of the award-winning actress.

1. Vivian Jill arrived at the party to a grand welcome:

2. The actress poses with some of her close pals:

3. Colleague actor Too Much was on hand to celebrate with Vivian Jill:

4. Vivian Jill looked gorgeous on her special occasion:

5. Vivian Jill poses with celebrity blogger Zionfelix:

6. Vivian Jill poses with her father and siblings:

7. Vivian Jill and her father look so alike:

8. Time to cut the birthday cake:

Vivian Jill celebrates sister's birthday

Prior to her birthday, Vivian Jill's younger sister, Angela Ama Prempeh, had celebrated her birthday.

The actress shared photos of the sister in celebration of her birthday.

The photos shared on Vivian Jill's Instagram page show Ama Prempeh wearing a dress made from a green-coloured lace material.

