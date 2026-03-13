An educational consultant has urged prospective students to be circumspect when selecting programmes at universities

An educational consultant in Ghana has advised prospective students to be circumspect with their choices when selecting programmes while applying to institutions of higher learning.

According to him, students must carefully consider their employability and the likelihood of securing jobs that align with their field of study after graduation before choosing their desired programmes.

He explained that securing employment after school has become increasingly difficult, making it important for students to consciously plan their academic and professional paths.

The consultant further urged prospective students to avoid enrolling in certain university programmes, which, according to him, have limited employment opportunities in the job market after graduation.

He specifically mentioned the Bachelor of Arts programme in Public Health and the Bachelor of Science programme in Environmental Health.

Making his case, he noted that although the two programmes are valuable and academically sound, the health sector does not often prioritise roles associated with those fields.

As a result, graduates from these programmes are frequently overlooked during recruitment within the health sector.

He therefore advised students interested in pursuing health-related careers to consider Nursing programmes, which he said offer a higher probability of employment opportunities after graduation.

Unemployment situation in Ghana

Ghana continues to grapple with a troubling unemployment situation that has had a profound and often harrowing impact on graduating students entering the labour market.

Recent labour statistics indicate that although the national unemployment rate has seen slight improvements in recent years, the situation remains particularly severe among the youth, many of whom are fresh graduates searching for their first jobs.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service shows that unemployment stood at about 13.6% in 2024, but the rate among young people aged 15 to 35 remained significantly higher at about 22.5%.

Netizens express concern about unemployment in Ghana

Scores of netizens have expressed concern over how some programmes in various universities do not lead to employment prospects after school. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below:

Gimbiya commented:

"I have been home since 2019 afte graduating. I read Physician Assistantship; it is such a headache here."

Derrick Derrison noted:

"Programmes like Archaeology should be thrown out of our universities. It makes no contribution to the lives of students. You will waste 4 years of your life studying things that won't favour you in anyway."

FritzGh opined:

"Not only the Public Health programme. All the sectors within the health sector are choked. You stay home so many years before getting a job."

