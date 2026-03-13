Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar has announced the untimely passing of his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh

The popular musician announced the tragic news with details of his mother's one-week observance on Thursday, March 12, 2026

Kofi Jamar's fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry sympathised with him as he mourned his mother's passing

Popular Ghanaian rapper Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, known by his stage name Kofi Jamar, has lost his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, also known as Oheneafrewo.

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar mourns as his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, passes away. Photo source: @kofijamar

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Ekoso hitmaker took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother's demise at the age of 65.

What happened to Kofi Jamar's mother?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Kofi Jamar's mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, remain unknown, with the rapper sharing little information.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the musician shared multiple photos of his late mother, with one of them showing him and the deceased showing off their close bond.

In the caption of his post, Kofi expressed sadness as he grieved over the loss of his mother, whom he described as his queen and world.

He also invited his friends and fans to mourn with him and his family during their difficult period.

He wrote:

"I humbly invite y’all to come mourn with me. 💔💔😭 Things will never be the same. I lost my queen, and I lost my world. Farewell, Mama."

Kofi also shared the obituary post and details of his late mother's upcoming one-week observance service, which will be held at his family's residence near the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) building in Bantama, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

According to the multi-time Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee, the solemn event for the late Winifred Prempeh will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with family and sympathisers expected to attend.

Content creator Mr Amprah mourns as his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa, reportedly passes away. Photo source: @mr.amprah

Source: TikTok

Kofi's public announcement of his mother's demise evoked sad reactions from his fans and colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry, including Kofi Mole, Oseikrom Sikanii, Ypee, Mzvee, S3fa, Cabum, and many others who sympathised with him and offered their condolences.

The Instagram post of Kofi Jamar announcing the death of his mother, Ohenenana Winifred Prempeh, is below:

Kofi Jamar's mother's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Blinkzberry commented:

"My condolences to you, superstar, and more grace and strength to you ❤️."

Hunthers_studios_global said:

"May the good Lord strengthen you mightily and your whole family in Jesus' name. May the Comforter, the beautiful Holy Spirit, comfort you, bro. We will see her at the return of the King of Kings. Let's celebrate her life legacy."

Iam_solashmoni wrote:

"Sending you so much love and strength, Kofi. Losing a mother is a pain like no other. She looks like such a beautiful soul. My deepest condolences to you and the family. Stay strong, King."

Mr Amprah loses his baby mama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Amprah lost his baby mama, Nana Adwoa Adepa.

The popular content creator shared the tragic news and mourned his romantic partner's untimely passing on social media on Wednesday, March 12, 2026.

Mr Amprah's followers and close associates sympathised with him and his family as they mourned Nana Adwoa Adepa's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh