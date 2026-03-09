Some security service applicants shared frustrations over their pending portal status as the deadline for aptitude test results approached, sparking widespread online discussions

Content creator Dora Esinam shared uplifting messages with applicants still seeing “pending,” inspiring hope and positive engagement

She also urged candidates to screenshot their aptitude test results immediately, providing solid proof in case of technical glitches or future disputes

Some security service applicants have channelled their frustrations online after delays in their recruitment portal status.

The concerns were widely expressed under a TikTok video shared by Godwin Facult, where worried candidates reported that their C-SERP portal still shows “Pending” despite completing the aptitude test.

The recruitment exercise required applicants to take the aptitude test as part of the selection process, with results initially expected between March 4 and March 9, 2026.

As the timeline approaches its end, many candidates are expressing anxiety and impatience over the delayed updates.

Commenting on the TikTok post, applicants shared personal experiences, frustrations, and appeals, with several highlighting their reliance on God for guidance as they hope to qualify and continue in the recruitment process.

Reactions pour in as “Pending” status trends

Several Ghanaians have thronged the comment sections to express solidarity, share advice, and discuss the challenges faced due to the delayed portal updates.

Below are some of the most notable comments reflecting the applicants’ experiences and perspectives on the issue:

brijay_classics wrote:

"My friend will get qualified in Jesus name🙏."

Kofi Aroma 🫶🏻💕 wrote:

"Mine is also still pending category B."

maabena🥰🥰🥰 commented:

"I will Qualify in the name of Jesus🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Dora Esinam encourages applicants with pending status

Meanwhile, respected content creator Dora Esinam has courted online attention with her recent post.

In one of her Facebook updates, she shared encouraging words with security service applicants, particularly Category A candidates, who are still awaiting their aptitude test results, with the deadline set to close today.

As a result, publication began on March 4, 2026, and many applicants have received updates confirming their status and whether they qualified for the next recruitment phase. Others, however, remain in anxious anticipation as their results continue to show “Pending,” fueling eagerness and uncertainty among the waiting candidates.

In her trending Facebook post, Dora Esinam wrote a heartfelt message to applicants, emphasising patience and positivity:

Category A, that’s 📌📌A. NVTI/JHS/SPORTSMEN/OTHER CERTIFICATES.

Results are dropping today, and many people are already worried because their portal still shows ‘Pending.’ But let me ask you, is the day over yet?

🥰 Yes, waiting is never easy. It comes with mixed emotions—the hope of success and the fear of failure. 😀🤔

📌 But instead of worrying yourself, why not hold on to the positive side of the story? ❣️

📌 My dear Amina, relax and give it a little more time. I truly appreciate everyone’s patience.

📌📌 It’s not easy to stay calm while others are already sharing testimonies, but remember every journey has its own timing.

📌📌❣️🤐 Just like a pregnant woman, every blessing needs its full term. Give your miracle the complete nine months to mature. When the time is right, your testimony will also arrive. Stay hopeful and keep the faith. 🙏✨ Akpe ❣️❣️🏇

Dora Esinam’s words have resonated widely online, reminding Category A applicants to stay calm and optimistic while awaiting their results.

Government revises schedule to release test results

This comes after the Ministry of Interior officially addressed growing concerns among applicants over the release of aptitude test results for Ghana’s security service recruitment exercise.

Following widespread frustration, the management of the recruitment exercise has issued a comprehensive timeline for the publication of results, bringing clarity to applicants nationwide.

The official press release from the facilitating state institution reads as follows:

"All applicants are to note that, from Wednesday, [March 4, 2026], the results and qualification status of all applicants who took the online test will be published on the applicant portal in the underlisted order.

"Successful applicants will be able to proceed to the Medical Screening phase of the recruitment process, which will be conducted only once for qualifying applicants, irrespective of the number of Agencies the applicant applied to."

The breakdown of results by category is as follows:

Category A – March 4 and 5, 2026

Category B – March 6 and 7, 2026

Category C – March 8 and 9, 2026

Applicants who pass the aptitude test are expected to prepare for the Medical Screening Phase from March 16, 2026, at the various screening regions selected during the online application process.

This new schedule has clarified initial confusion, as the results will now be published in phases according to applicant category, ensuring a systematic and organised process.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh