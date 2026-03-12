The Ghanaian TikToker, Lopez, has spoken again after calling out the NPP MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, as she cried of being threatened

This came after she exposed an alleged encounter she had with the politician a few months before he got married to his wife, Dr Charis

Lopez's claims of facing threats have sparked a stir on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share varied opinions

TikToker Lopez has caught public attention once again as she cried of allegedly being threatened after calling out the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, in her recent video.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Vincent Assafuah tied the knot with Dr Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The lavish event was attended by close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to its private nature, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Oforikrom MP Michael Kwasi Aidoo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

Photos and videos of the wedding surfaced on social media, showing the couple wearing matching traditional outfits and beaming with happiness as they celebrated their union.

Lopez calls out Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Days after the union of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, who was believed to be heartbroken, shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP.

The TikToker's rant sparked massive reactions on social media as many observers questioned her intentions for calling the MP out.

Watch the Instagram video of TikToker Lopez calling out Vincent Ekow Assafuah below:

Lopez speaks on alleged threats

In a new viral video, TikToker Lopez stated that some unknown people have hit her DM with alleged threatening messages after her call-out.

According to her, she would take all the videos targeted at Vincent Ekow Assafuah down because she has accepted that in life, things do not always go as planned.

“All those in my DM threatening to kill me, I have decided to take all the videos down. I have accepted that sometimes things do not go the way we want them to. Maybe I have to accept the reality,” she said.

“I am a very private person, and this is the first time I have opened up about my private life. Maybe I should have just kept quiet and mind my business,” she added.

The TikTok video of Lopez speaking about the threats is below:

Reactions to Lopez’s alleged threats

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following TikToker Lopez's alleged threats.

NuNa Dzie Dzorm wrote:

“Awwn, she's shaking. Girl, I am proud of you for spewing out your pain and disappointment.”

Rex wrote:

“Past life always affects present life, so be mindful of what you are doing today. Thank you.”

Pat wrote:

“Lopez, please take it easy. God will make a way, okay, it's well, beautiful.”

Steph wrote:

“So if the man was not a well-known person, would she have come out to talk about it?”

Dansoa wrote:

“We just have to grow up. If someone was in your DM and later you find out he is married, just let it go. It hurts, but we should let it go. Maybe God is saving you from something.”

Lopez's resurfaced video on relationship money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video of Lopez claiming any man who wants to be her partner must be ready to give her GH¢5,000 weekly for reasons best known to her resurfaced after she called out Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

The TikToker indicated that there was no way she could go into a relationship with a man who earns GH¢1,000 monthly.

The footage, which was from a street interview, has triggered massive reactions on social media.

