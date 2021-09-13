Despite getting married when he had nothing, a young man named Emmanuel Olatunji Ega has achieved success

Emmanuel was still living with his parents when he walked down the aisle with his beautiful wife, but he held onto something powerful which eventually changed his life: his vision

The young man who has been married for three years said he never submitted his CV for a job application; he now runs a successful business

A man identified as Emmanuel Olatunji Ega has inspired social media with his love story and how he recorded success after getting married.

How it all started

Taking to his Facebook page, Emmanuel said he got married to his wife when he was still living with his parents.

Emmanuel Olatunji Ega and his wife have achieved success after getting married with nothing.

According to Emmanuel, he got an apartment with the help of his mother, and when his wife came in, there was absolutely nothing in their room.

In his words:

"For almost a week, we slept on bare floor, well, we had to support ourselves with carton. People thought I was making the worst decision of my life. Many were genuinely worried for me. Some thought I got her pregnant and didn't want the world to know."

Challenges were many

The couple faced many challenges but Emmanuel and his wife were determined to embark on their love journey.

Story has changed

Emmanuel and his wife of three years now occupy a tastefully built rented four-bedroom duplex in a serene estate.

In his words:

"Since I married her, I've never submitted CV to any organisation. From the comfort of my small room, I built a multi million naira business that is impacting lives all over the world."

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel said he took writing as a profession in 2016 and this has changed his life.

In his words:

"I've written for some business blogs and I teach people writing. That was how I started earning through writing before I ventured into ghostwriting."

Speaking on how his wife has been supporting him, Emmanuel said the young lady does the editing and has been helpful.

In his words:

"My wife was supportive because she told me when we met that she was interested in editing. So I helped her to hone her skills. And since I am a writer and she is an editor, she was a huge help."

Social media reacts

Reacting, a Facebook user with the name U TI BE said:

"Indeed this is a great story that should touch and impact everyone's life in one way or the other. God bless you for sharing this great testimony, greater testimonies await you."

El'trinati David Dipo commented:

"Beautifully inspiring! God has blessed you and your family sir!"

Estyjazz Olukemi Adeleye wrote:

"Congratulations to you and yours. Cheers."

Covenant Neenorbari Saturday said:

"The best is yet to come. Congratulations!"

Sewa Owoeye wrote:

"This is super amazing. Glory to God!"

Man hails wife who stuck around for 8 years when he had nothing

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a newlywed man posted a thank-you message to his bride on social media. Thulane Mlandu Mtsweni took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share a beautiful story about his amazing bride, who didn't care about his money.

Thulane said it took him about eight years to gain footing and financial stability and his wife waited for him without a complaint in the world. He talked about times being so tough for him that he couldn't even afford to buy her chocolate sometimes.

He said:

"I grew up hearing people women are after money and material things. But the truth is that, there are women out there who love men no matter what they have or don't have."

