Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after a dominant 5-1 victory over Tottenham

The triumph marks their second Premier League title and 20th top-flight crown overall, bringing them level with Manchester United's record

With four games remaining, the Reds have underlined their dominance in an awesome fashion

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield.

Needing only a point on Sunday to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with their 5-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. Photos: Carl Recine/ Lewis Storey.

Source: Getty Images

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute – and celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Salah's goal was the 185th of his Premier League career, making him the league's top-scoring foreign player.

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United’s English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played, with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

Dutchman Arne Slot is only the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English soccer, and while it was a formality before kickoff on Sunday, there was still the small matter of Liverpool ensuring the cake was iced in front of their own adoring fans.

Five years ago, when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a 19th title, the COVID-19 pandemic meant an anti-climactic finale inside an empty stadium.

Sixteenth-placed Tottenham, who made eight changes to their starting lineup with one eye on Thursday’s Europa League semifinal, arrived as sacrificial lambs, but momentarily silenced the Kop as former Liverpool player Solanke headed in James Maddison’s corner.

With Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, they cannot mathematically catch the league leaders, even with four games still to play.

Liverpool boast a 15-point advantage over Arsenal, having lost only twice in 34 league games this season. It represents a spectacular debut season for Slot, who left Feyenoord to replace Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool manager last summer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh