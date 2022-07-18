A man has recently won thousands of dollars after sleeping and seeing lottery numbers in his dream

Alonzo Coleman bagged $250,000 (GH₵2,031,131) with the winning numbers, 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19

In an interview, he admitted that he is still in shock at the fact that his dream has actually materialized

An elderly man's dream literally became reality when he won $250,000 (GH₵2,031,131) in lottery.

A publication by cbsnews.com reported that the winner, Alonzo Coleman claimed the winning numbers came to him in a dream. Right after waking up, Alonzo went to a store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers, 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19.

Man holding giant lottery check, Ghana cedis Photo credit: cbsnews.com, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

Alonzo Coleman's set of numbers truly became the winning numbers on June 11, cbsnews.com and according to the elderly man, it was very hard for him to believe it.

According to the report, he earned $250,000 using a function called "Play Your Way" on one of his sets of numbers and one in 3.8 million people have a chance of winning the top prize of $1 million, cbsnews.com reported.

