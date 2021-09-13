The Chief Executive Officer of Zeepay has recently shared how his company came into existence

Andrew Takyi-Appiah said he used to work at Nestle Ghana as a confectionery brand manager when he got the idea to start a FinTech company

He said his supportive wife bought into his dream from the get-go, and he decided to name the company after her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zeepay, one of the fastest-growing Financial Technology (FinTech) companies in Africa, has revealed that he named his company after his wife for believing in him.

Recounting his story in an interview with the biggest Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, the CEO, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, intimated that he decided to quit his high-paying job as a confectionery brand at Nestle Ghana Limited to pursue his dream of owning a FinTech brand.

Andrew revealed that he mastered the courage to pitch his plans to his wife, who welcomed it with open arms regardless of the risks involved.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah: Meet CEO of the Fastest Growing Financial Technology Company in Africa Source: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Takyi-Appiah decided to name his company after her name, Zoe (Zee), as a form of appreciation for his wife's support and belief in him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The determined entrepreneur said he went without salary for three years and his wife was always by his side.

His company is now in 21 countries in Africa with 10 registered offices.

Sharing something about his background, Andrew narrated that he was born and bred in Ghana but moved to the UK to pursue his undergraduate degree, and from there, he moved to America for his postgraduate education.

Watch the full interview linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Edmund Kwabena Asamoah, the Chief Executive Officer of A&C Mall, the first family-owned shopping mall in Ghana, has granted an interview to recount the inspiration behind the mall.

In an interview with Wode Maya, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Youtube channel, the A&C Mall CEO said it was his father's idea to build the mall, and the business is 100% family-owned.

Investing in land in Ghana, Edmund's father called him and pitched the idea of a mall to him and gave him the option to either come back home, start the business and retire, or just be an investor.

Edmund, who was living comfortably in the United States of America (USA) as a software engineer with his own company, gave the two options a thought and eventually decided to move back home.

Source: Yen