Congratulatory messages are heading towards Omphile Mphuthi who recently aced her studies at the Vaal University of Technology

The stunning and young lady was busy with her electrical engineering studies and she recently graduated and posted the moment with her beautiful kids

Many social media users are now sending all the sweet words as they say they are seriously inspired by her success

Omphile Mphuthi is a proud mother who managed to successfully balance her studies with her commitments as a parent. The stunning woman recently graduated in the field of electrical engineering.

Mphuthi shared the details of the inspiring story via a social media post and says it was a proud moment to wear the blue gown and green belt. What makes her post so inspiring is the fact she celebrated her massive success with her two babies.

In the viral post on social media particularly on Instagram, the woman is seen holding the little baby while the other one is standing on her own. One can also tell the lady is shy as she is not even facing the camera. Omphile graduated from the Vaal University of Technology and wrote on her page:

“Blue gown and green belt, an educated mom in Electrical Engineering.”

Omphile Mphuthi is receiving sweet messages from her social media followers. Image: @_Mimosworld/Instagram

The post reads:

@Nolo_Tuka said:

“Congratulations...We are capable of over and beyond being moms... Inspiring.”

@Nkiri_1 said:

“Congratulations dearest look after those two beautiful Gods Angels.”

@Itukwena said:

“Blue gowns are from VUT.”

@Nneo_1 said:

“Congratulations!! Supermom.”

@Hlatsegee said:

“My twinny...I'm so proud of you ngwana mama #2ndGown #ElectricalEngineer.”

@Chauke_Immaculate said:

“Congratulations mommy.”

@Ha.ppiness964 said:

“Congratulations mommy, you are truly an inspiration, strong educated woman nothing can stop you.”

@Miss_Kwetse said:

“True inspiration.”

@Sheesibanda said:

“It can only be God, congratulations my Queen.”

@PamelaMshengu said:

“Congratulations mama.”

@lethu_Nanas said:

“Yes mommy. Beautiful. I love education. I love this family!”

@lebo_Nene said:

“So beautiful I am inspired.”

