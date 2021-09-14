Pastor E A Adeboye of RCCG has written about the death of South Korean Pastor, David Yonggi Cho

The Nigerian cleric said the first time he would see his congregation, he was amazed by the number of members

Years after then, they met, and the South Korean cleric asked him for some prayer which he did

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), E A Adeboye, has mourned the death of Korean Pastor David Yonggi.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 14, Pastor Adeboye said his first encounter with the man who had the 'biggest' church in the world was several years ago.

Adeboye said they would meet again on resurrection day. Photo source: Pastor E A Adeboye

God did this!

He revealed that when he discovered that his church had half a million members and they ran seven services on Sundays, he asked God:

"I said God, so you can do this?"

Years after, Pastor Adeboye and David met and the latter told him he has heard so much about his ministry.

Rest in God's presence

A part of his Facebook tribute to the man of God read:

"Till we meet again on the resurrection morning, Rest in God’s presence Pastor Dr. David Yonggi Cho."

Below are some of the reactions from people:

Goodnews Thomas said:

"Rest in peace a great revivalist. I remember coming across your Christian literature title Church Growth.You were a blessing to millions of soul all over the world..."

Friday Apeh said:

"To God be the Glory. Thank you for living a life of tremendous generational impact. Father, give me grace to impact my generation according to your purpose for my life in Jesus Name! Rest on in God’s presence Sir."

Nneoma Marvelous said:

"Great men are going home,who will replace them! Rip sir."

Ifechukwu Emeka said:

"I don't move by how many members he had then but how many soul he won for God is the important part of all, my your soul rest in peace."

I had many partners before salvation

