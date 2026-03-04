Government Announces New Official Dates for Publishing Aptitude Test Results, Details
- The Government of Ghana has released the official schedule for security service aptitude test results, ending hours of confusion for anxious applicants
- Earlier uncertainty over the March 4, 2026, release date has been cleared as the state institution confirmed the precise timeline for all applicants’ results
- A content creator urged applicants to screenshot their test results, citing past C-SERP portal glitches that have affected several applicants in past phases
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Ministry of Interior has officially addressed growing concerns among applicants over the release of aptitude test results for Ghana’s security service recruitment exercise.
Following widespread frustration, the management of the recruitment exercise has issued a comprehensive timeline for the publication of results, bringing clarity to applicants nationwide.
The official press release from the facilitating state institution reads as follows:
"All applicants are to note that, from Wednesday, [March 4, 2026], the results and qualification status of all applicants who took the online test will be published on the applicant portal in the underlisted order.
Police recruitment exercise: Ministry of Interior clarifies date to release aptitude test results, details
"Successful applicants will be able to proceed to the Medical Screening phase of the recruitment process, which will be conducted only once for qualifying applicants, irrespective of the number of Agencies the applicant applied to."
The breakdown of results by category is as follows:
- Category A – March 4 and 5, 2026
- Category B – March 6 and 7, 2026
- Category C – March 8 and 9, 2026
Applicants who pass the aptitude test are expected to prepare for the Medical Screening Phase from March 16, 2026, at the various screening regions selected during the online application process.
This new schedule has clarified initial confusion, as the results will now be published in phases according to applicant category, ensuring a systematic and organised process.
Read the Facebook details below.
Reactions to security services test result dates
Concerned citizens have reacted to the latest development in the recruitment process, sharing their views on the new dates.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments below.
Scofield Muzic wrote:
"Thank you."
Ernestech Tetteh shared:
"Tough stage."
Qwasy Chelsea asked:
"Is the pass mark still 65% anaa they have done some thing Abt it?"
Naadidet Nifaabom wrote:
"Thanks for the information."
Júskhàlmhè Êlì wrote:
"Category A, please start checking ur portal, let me see something."
Mar Judahmans commented:
"Results nso y3 batches!!!!"
Snr Dan commented:
"Medical screening will start on the 16th, and from the 9th to the 16th is 7 days interval, and the amount to be paid for the medical hasn't communicated yet."
Nyamesem Kele Jr. wrote:
"Hmmm, it shall be well."
Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.
In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of result publication, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.
Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh