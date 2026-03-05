Kumawood director Nana K Gyasi said Patricia Osei was one of the most respectful actresses he worked with on set

He described her as quiet but friendly with colleagues and revealed she sometimes supported productions financially

While reacting to the case, he said the death of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law is painful, adding that in life, everyone has secrets

Kumawood movie director Nana K Gyasi has shared his thoughts on the ongoing case involving actress Patricia Osei Boateng, saying his personal experience working with her paints a very different picture from the situation currently making headlines.

Kumawood director Nana K Gyasi speaks about Patricia Osei on set.

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the actress, Nana K Gyasi revealed that he once directed Patricia Osei in a movie project.

According to him, his time working with her on set left a strong impression because of the way she carried herself among colleagues in the industry.

Nana Gyasi spoke on Patricia Osei's attitude

The director described Patricia Osei as a very respectful person whenever she was on set.

In his view, she maintained a calm and humble attitude while working with cast and crew members.

He noted that although she was generally quiet, she still related well with those around her and maintained a friendly relationship with colleagues.

Nana K Gyasi also recalled moments that showed what he described as her generous side.

According to him, Patricia sometimes supported productions financially in small ways.

He claimed that on some occasions, she even gave money to directors when she arrived on set to contribute toward the smooth running of the production.

Nana Gyasi reacted to Amankwah's alleged murder

While speaking about the broader case, the director did not hide his sadness over the death of Andrews Amankwah, the father-in-law of NDC communications officer Sammy Gyamfi.

He described the incident as painful and unfortunate.

According to Nana K Gyasi, if the allegations against Antwi Duku turn out to be true, then the act was deeply troubling.

He stressed that the loss of life in such circumstances is something no family should have to experience.

At the same time, he cautioned that life can sometimes reveal unexpected sides of people.

In his words, everyone carries their own secrets, and situations may unfold in ways that those around them never imagined.

For him, the most important thing now is for investigations to continue so that the truth can be established.

Nana K Gyasi said he hopes the legal process will bring clarity to the situation while ensuring justice for the late Andrews Amankwah and his family.

As the case continues to draw national attention, reactions from figures within the Kumawood industry like Nana K Gyasi show how deeply the developments have resonated across different parts of the entertainment community.

Actor and NDC stalwart Michael Afrane weighs in on Patricia Osei's case, linked to the death of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law.

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh