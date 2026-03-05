Manchester United suffered a 2–1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park despite playing against ten men for most of the match

Paul Scholes took a dig at caretaker boss Michael Carrick after the loss, questioning the team’s recent performances

A late curling goal from substitute William Osula sealed a dramatic win for Newcastle and handed Carrick his first defeat since returning to Old Trafford

Paul Scholes aimed a dig at caretaker manager Michael Carrick after Manchester United suffered a Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Carrick endured his first defeat since returning to Old Trafford as his side were beaten 2-1 at St James' Park.

Newcastle looked set for a difficult evening when Jacob Ramsey was sent off in the first half, leaving the hosts with ten men. Despite the setback, the home side managed to take the lead when Anthony Gordon converted from the penalty spot.

United responded quickly and were level before half-time, with Casemiro heading home the equaliser on the stroke of the interval.

The Red Devils had been unbeaten since Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim in January and were expected to make their numerical advantage count in the second half. However, they struggled to break down a determined Newcastle side.

A draw appeared likely until substitute William Osula produced a brilliant curling finish to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory for the ten-man hosts.

The result moves Newcastle up one place to 12th in the table, while Manchester United remain third, level on points with Aston Villa, who suffered a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Carrick has received significant backing from pundits and a large section of United supporters, with many calling for him to be given the job permanently following his positive impact since taking charge.

Scholes takes a dig at Carrick

However, Manchester United legend Scholes has expressed reservations about his former teammate being appointed full-time. He recently suggested that Carlo Ancelotti would be the “perfect” candidate for the role.

Posting on Instagram after the defeat at St James’ Park, Scholes wrote:

“Michael has definitely got something special about him… cos Utd have been craap last 4 games… night.”

Speaking after the match, Carrick admitted he was “bitterly disappointed” following Manchester United’s first Premier League defeat since January.

“We are not happy the way we played tonight,” he said. “The way the game panned out we had it in our hands largely but credit to Newcastle and the way they approached it.

“We knew it would be tough but we navigated the game to a position where we could kick on but we didn’t. Bitterly disappointed really.

“I don’t think it was the 10 men, we just didn’t play good enough. We can’t make excuses for that. We all take responsibility for that.

“It was just the quality of the performance, it wasn’t character or wanting to win. It’s easy to throw that around just because you don’t win a game of football.

“Newcastle deserved to win tonight, it hurts me to say that. That is how it was. We need to get back to work and be better for the next game.

“We’ve lost one game, we haven’t played well enough but in the grand scheme of things we are in a decent position. Tonight hurts but we will be better for the next one.”

