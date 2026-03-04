A Ghanaian pastor, Vïrgin Prophet, has reacted following the release of Nana Agradaa, as he drops a prophecy about her

This came after the self-acclaimed woman of God shared her experience in prison and the covenant she made to God

Vïrgin Prophet's prediction, which concerns Mama Pat's future in ministry, has sparked a debate as netizens react

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Vïrgin Prophet, has broken his silence following the release of the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa’s release.

Nana Agradaa released from prison

On February 27, 2026, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, told Channel One TV that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year jail term to 12 months.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not out of favouritism but due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, where convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

While some were happy for Mama Pat, others questioned why she had not been made to serve her earlier 15-year jail term after being declared guilty.

True to the words of Baffour, Nana Agradaa was released in the early hours of March 3, 2026, with loved ones arriving at the Nsawam Female Prison in their T-shirts to welcome her. In a couple of clips shared on social media, the controversial televangelist's fans were seen jubilating after she finally gained her.

The preacher was also seen in a viral video wearing white attire, with her husband, Angel Asiamah's hand placed around her shoulders. Mama Pat's reunion with her family following her release has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians online.

Nana Agradaa's prison experience and covenant

In a viral video released on March 3, 2026, Agradaa spoke about the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility

She said that despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, Patricia Asiamaah made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

To Mama Pat, this freedom was not just a legal battle but a divine one as she claimed to be ready to live the rest of her life proving it.

Vïrgin Prophet releases prophecy about Agradaa

Speaking in a trending video, the prophet of God, who claimed to have ceased rain from falling in Kumasi during Daddy Lumba's burial rite, said when Agradaa was first launching her church, he told her that her ministry would be great, and now is the time.

According to him, Mama Pat’s return would yield good results as she would rise to greater prominence and do significant work for God.

He argued that her predicament should not define her ministry, citing biblical figures such as Paul and Silas, who were imprisoned yet continued their mission in the service of God.

Vïrgin Prophet empathetically stated that his word shouldn't be taken as a joke, as it never fails.

Reactions to Vïrgin Prophet’s prediction

Godwin Attipoe wrote:

“Did Paul and Silas defraud people to be jailed? They were jailed for preaching Christ and not for fraud and scam. Lack of knowledge plus familiar spirit at work.”

Randy Abubakar wrote:

“Paul and Silas, I guess, were innocent of their arrest or?”

Kwame Dickson wrote:

“You compare Agradaa to Paul and Silas, Christianity is too cheap and unattractive.”

Kofi Ansah wrote:

“Do not compare Agradaa to anyone in the Bible because he was taken to prison because of her own sinful actions.”

Captain Smart reacts to Agradaa's release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart broke his silence following the release of Nana Agradaa as he welcomed Nana Agradaa back home, claiming it's not easy to be locked up at the Nsawam Prison.

The presenter praised Mama Pat's husband for the support he gave her while in prison and the fight he put up for her release.

He further lashed out at those who allegedly took their money and valuables to Nana Agradaa in the name of “Sika Gari”. According to him, there was no way the cedi notes could be magically doubled.

