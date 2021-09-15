A young man known as Ferdinand Quayson has claimed to have helped some poor but brilliant Ghanaian students

He has provided these students with over Ghc54 million worth of scholarships to study in Ivy League schools

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Ferdinand shared that his drive to provide opportunities for needy students stems from his own experience growing up

The young founder is asking Ghanaians to step in to help prepare more students for life-changing opportunities

A kind Ghanaian man called Ferdinand Quayson says he has made it one of his life's missions to provide a chance at a brighter future for needy students.

In a recent post on his LinkedIn page, Ferdinand shared that he has secured over Ghc54 million worth of scholarships for brilliant but poor students in Ghana.

The inspiration

The young Ghanaian man opened up about the inspiration behind what he does.

He shared that he was once a struggling street child who had a life-changing opportunity at a point in life to study at Wesleyan University in the US on a full scholarship in the year 2016.

Ferdinand Quayson: Ghanaian man Secures over Ghc54 Million in Scholarships for Needy but Brilliant Students Source: Ferdinand Quayson

Source: UGC

Having had an amazing opportunity in life, he made it his mission to help provide the same opportunities to poor students who cannot afford quality education.

Young Achievers Foundation Ghana

Ferdinard Quayson shared that, through his foundation called Young Achievers Foundation Ghana, he has secured $9 million in scholarships to help needy but intelligent Ghanaian students.

These students can now pursue a world-class education at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, and Northwestern.

The brilliant and benevolent young man explained that his foundation helps provide resources, counseling, and academic support for students from under-resourced communities throughout Ghana.

The hope

The hope right now, according to Ferdinand, is to raise $7000 (Ghc42,276) to help continue supporting students.

According to the young founder, the funds raised will help cover the cost of SAT boot camps, test registration fees, and living costs for accommodating 30 annual scholars.

His GoFundMe has been linked here.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a fifth-grade teacher known as Joshua Martin is reported to have graciously offered scholarships to high school students he does not know with his very own money.

Good morning America (GMA) reported this in a video published on their Youtube channel.

When asked "why?" during the interview, this benevolent young man narrated that he wanted to make a change and also give students the financial support they needed to go to school.

An essay writing competition on the title, "Being a black man in America" was organized for black students to partake in and the best entries were selected. The total number of students who were awarded the scholarships was not disclosed.

