Audi’s latest car offering has found its way to the internet and many car fanatics are left in disbelief as they look at the images

According to Dr Christianne Zorn from Audi, the concept car is part of their celebration of progress and the images are beautifully shot

Many people on LinkedIn are now congratulating the product marketing guru and her team as they unveil the stylish sedan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Christianne Zorn is the head of product marketing at Audi and she recently posted a number of images showing their futuristic innovation. The stylish car was posted on social media via LinkedIn and it’s receiving reviews from car lovers.

Zorn says the car is the next game-changer of future driving. She also says the concept is part of their celebration of progress.

In a lengthy post, Dr Zorn further explained that the interior of the sedan turns into a spacious sphere of high-end experiences.

Dr Christianne Zorn has shared images of their latest concept car. Image: @DrChristianneZorn/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She wrote on LinkedIn:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Meet the next game-changer of future driving – the Audi grand sphere concept! As part of our Celebration of Progress, we unveiled the second of three “sphere” concept cars last night: the grand sphere concept.

"Together with Hildegard Wortmann, Marc Lichte, Henrik Wenders and many more colleagues, I had the honour to participate in our Celebration of Progress and discuss the future of mobility with Steven Gätjen.

“The grand sphere concept embodies our vision of high-class future travel - and gives you an outlook to our future product portfolio. Thanks to level 4 automated driving, the interior turns into a spacious sphere of high-class immersive experiences.”

@Christopher Lillote said:

“Congratulations. It's a real wow car. We are keen on seeing or let's say experiencing it soon.”

@Frank Hoffman said:

“What a beautiful car Dr Christiane Zorn. I think the Audi grand sphere concept takes a huge step into a digital and sustainable future. The car is becoming more and more a second home where the actual driving from A to B has taken back seat.”

@Bastian Zwissler said:

“Positive feedback from the competitor is also pretty cool, imo. I think we should do that more often.”

@Marco Succu said:

“A fabulous study that leaves you wanting more. Absolutely stunning! I'm excited to see what your team and you will develop in the coming years. Much success, Christiane!”

@Stefan Buscher said:

“Hey Chris! What a vision, what a car! And: Extremely good photography! I mean what I say! Future. Attitude. Character! Your style!”

Dr Christianne Zorn has shared images of their latest concept car. Image: @DrChristianneZorn/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

@Pierre Fauchille said:

“Beautiful pictures!”

@Paul Queveau said:

“Congratulations Christianne for this wonderful concept car.”

Source: Yen Newspaper