Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful, the Fante man from a viral 2020 traditional wedding footage has passed away

Former Ghanaian diplomat Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi broke the news of his death in an emotional post on December 17, 2025

Many Ghanaians, including the friends of Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful took to social media to mourn his death

Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful, the fante man who went viral for his daughter's infamous traditional wedding ceremony video in 2020, sadly passed away on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Viral Fante man from an infamous 2020 traditional wedding video, Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful, passes away. Photo source: Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi, Risenews Updates/YouTube

Source: Facebook

The news of Miguel Brandful's demise was announced by the former High Commissioner of Ghana to Sierra Leone, Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The exact cause and date of his death are still unknown.

The former diplomat shared a recent photo of the deceased with his wife, Felicia Brandful, at an event, with an emotional tribute to mourn his passing. She also detailed their close friendship, which she claimed began from their childhood and their last conversation.

Mokowa Blay also extended her condolences to the widow and children of the late Miguel Brandful.

She wrote:

"My dearest Fii, as your beautiful wife, Mrs Felicia Brandful, sweetly calls you. I took this photo of you just recently! Nothing prepared me for the sad news I heard early yesterday morning!"

"We communicated a week ago, and you were your jovial, funny self! Our families (Brandfuls and Blays) go a long way back, and we were so close! Your father, the Late Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, prepared our class (WGHS1959) for confirmation!"

"You were named after our late Uncle Ambassador Miguel Ribeiro, who was once Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. You were at Freetown Ecobank when I was High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, and you played the organ in Church during various celebrations!"

"You recently brought the whole family, including the lovely grandchildren, for a visit! Nothing prepared me for this! Fiifi, Mr Miguel Brandful. The various platforms, ECOBANK, MOBA , Immanuel Methodist Church, etc., are full of videos about your speeches, jokes, etc., and I shall take time to post them."

"Condolences to Felicia, the children (God blessed you to see all three daughters wedded), the grandchildren, and the whole Brandful family."

A poster announcing his one-week remembrance service was shared on social media.

According to the information from the one-week remembrance poster, the viral Fante man died at the age of 68 with the solemn service set to be held on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

The event will be held at the Immanuel Methodist Church inside the Regimanuel Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Who was Miguel Ribeiro Fiifi Brandful?

Miguel Brandful, a native of Cape Coast, rose to nationwide popularity after a video excerpt of a traditional wedding between her youngest daughter, Araba, and the groom, Derrick Crentsil, the founder of Waakye Summit, went viral on social media in 2020.

In the presence of the groom's family, the bride's Fante father asked his daughter if she willingly consented to the marriage. He questioned whether his daughter had any issues at home, to which she replied that she was happy.

Miguel Brandful informed her daughter that the groom's family had brought presents to his home and sought permission for her hand in marriage.

He asked Araba if she wanted to take the items since she had already declared that she was happy at home with him and his wife, Felicia Brandful, garnering a response from his daughter.

In another video, the bride's father later asked his young daughter similar questions as to whether she wanted to stay home with him or leave to join her partner in her matrimonial home.

Aside from his appearance in the viral 2020 traditional wedding video, Miguel Brandful was also a member of the Board of Directors of OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited.

He also once served as a Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and a management member of Ecobank in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

He was also a prominent member of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana and the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), where he was regularly spotted at their public events.

The YouTube video of Miguel Brandful's viral moment at his daughter's traditional wedding is below:

Ghanaians mourn Miguel Brandful's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abraham Gyesie commented:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Obeng Gyabea Angela said:

"My deepest condolences to the family. I chanced on his video of one of his daughters' marriage ceremonies. One could tell the bond between father and daughter. Rest well, great man."

Tom Amissah wrote:

"Aww, Fiifi Brandful, may the Lord grant you eternal rest, and may you rise in glory at the trumpet call of Christ. I will always remember you for your impeccably spoken Fante and jokes. MOBA has really lost a gentle soul."

