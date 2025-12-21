Shatta Wale Shares a Warm Hug With President Mahama: “Too Much Love”
- President Mahama and Shatta Wale showed their love for each other when the two met briefly at a boxing event
- Shatta Wale paused his performance to greet President John Mahama at the ringside of the Legon Sports Stadium
- Social media users who watched the video commented on the bond between the two popular Ghanaians
Shatta Wale performed at the Legon Sports Stadium for the Legacy Rise Boxing Showdown.
During his performance, the Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist hugged President Mahama as a way of acknowledging him.
While Shatta Wale was performing, President Mahama, at one point, stood right beside the boxing ring together with his son, Sharaf Mahama.
When Shatta saw them, he walked closer, bent over, and gave the President a warm embrace. The two talked briefly.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Although what they said to each other was not heard, Shatta Wale could be seen nodding. After their brief chat, Shatta Wale stood up and continued his performance, while President John Mahama left the ringside.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Mahama and Shatta's bond
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:
@Priscy20221 said:
"This is why I love Mahama, he does what you expect to see… Too much love ❤️."
@GaruSarkCess wrote:
"Shatta Wale is now free from the FBI. Alla the streets king 👑."
@Iam_Monney said:
"This our President dierr chale we got protect am with all our body, mind and soul 🥰."
@Iam_Monney wrote:
"Buh naa Presido for hide in body small we beg him paaa. We can't lose him ooo."
@hero_joe33531 said:
"God bless you and your entire generation @JDMahama🙏."
@Kwame_wanye wrote:
"Why is @JDMahama such a free-minded person? I just love you, Daddy. Nyame nhyira wo pii."
@Hothead45213593 said:
"Shatta really perform this year, he dey everywhere."
@RiseWithKojo wrote:
"When the President himself shows love, you know the impact is real."
@Dereal_ZAMI said:
"The other man wouldn't have come that close. We have seen shege in this country some."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh