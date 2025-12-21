President Mahama and Shatta Wale showed their love for each other when the two met briefly at a boxing event

Shatta Wale paused his performance to greet President John Mahama at the ringside of the Legon Sports Stadium

Social media users who watched the video commented on the bond between the two popular Ghanaians

Shatta Wale performed at the Legon Sports Stadium for the Legacy Rise Boxing Showdown.

During his performance, the Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist hugged President Mahama as a way of acknowledging him.

Shatta Wale and President John Mahama hug each other at a boxing event. Photo credit: Shatta Wale, @JDMahama & @sikaofficial1

While Shatta Wale was performing, President Mahama, at one point, stood right beside the boxing ring together with his son, Sharaf Mahama.

When Shatta saw them, he walked closer, bent over, and gave the President a warm embrace. The two talked briefly.

Although what they said to each other was not heard, Shatta Wale could be seen nodding. After their brief chat, Shatta Wale stood up and continued his performance, while President John Mahama left the ringside.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mahama and Shatta's bond

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Priscy20221 said:

"This is why I love Mahama, he does what you expect to see… Too much love ❤️."

@GaruSarkCess wrote:

"Shatta Wale is now free from the FBI. Alla the streets king 👑."

@Iam_Monney said:

"This our President dierr chale we got protect am with all our body, mind and soul 🥰."

@Iam_Monney wrote:

"Buh naa Presido for hide in body small we beg him paaa. We can't lose him ooo."

@hero_joe33531 said:

"God bless you and your entire generation @JDMahama🙏."

@Kwame_wanye wrote:

"Why is @JDMahama such a free-minded person? I just love you, Daddy. Nyame nhyira wo pii."

@Hothead45213593 said:

"Shatta really perform this year, he dey everywhere."

@RiseWithKojo wrote:

"When the President himself shows love, you know the impact is real."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"The other man wouldn't have come that close. We have seen shege in this country some."

