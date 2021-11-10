A young lady has been trending on Twitter after inviting netizens to join she and her friends party

Abena Marie shared that in order to watch her dance and eat online, one would have to pay Ghc100

Many who saw her post went straight to the comments section to share their opinions about the announcement

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has got many massively reacting as she decided to organize a virtual party.

In her post sighted on Twitter, the young lady introduced herself as Abena Marie and announced that she is throwing a party online which requires a payment of Ghc100 to join.

According to her, the two-day party will be with her female friends and will be held online.

Abena Marie announcing her party Photo credit: @abynamarie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Abena mentioned that the party is her way of saying 'thank you' to her fans for always supporting her.

Many Ghanaians, especially men who saw the young lady's post had a lot to say about it.

A few of them has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@JayBee_4real commented:

¢100 just to watch you folks dance & eat !? Nka mede bɛyɛ bundle ahwɛ adult videos

@kanzo_5000 replied:

Ah, 100 cedis to watch people dance and eat on my phone. Seisei 3kom de mo aaa na nkwasea marketing projects na aba mo tirim. But some fools go buy sekof breast

@braTapoli_gH wrote:

Na Ashawo koraa yɛ ahe? 100cedis to watch u dance? And I'll buy data too

From @pharrelmajid:

100gh for what exactly???

@qwaku_Afful wrote:

honestly, it’s not your fault. Finance minister said venture into entrepreneurship.

@CKANOKYE commented:

Com to nungua Italian pup to see exquisite ones we spy for free

