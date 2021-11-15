A strong young woman has opened up about her journey to resigning from her job

@Kiddy_mat shared on Twitter that she had to choose her mental well-being over the money she was earning at work

The bold lady got others opening up about why they parted ways with their toxic work environments

A young lady has chosen her peace of mind over getting a monthly salary.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @Kiddy_mat sharing that she quit a job because the company was draining her.

According to her, no amount of money can influence her to endure toxic work conditions.

"I just resigned. That company drained me yohh. My mental health comes first", she wrote.

@Kiddy_mat went ahead to thank everyone who has wished her well after she resigned and wished them well as well.

"Thank you guys so much for the best wishes. I wish all of ya'll the best."

The post at the time of this publication has close to 13,000 likes with more than 1,400 retweets.

Some of the 581 comments have been highlighted below;

@Nkululeko122 commented:

I resigned from a job in July this year where I was director of Engineering with a salary of about 78K a month. Constructive dismissal and going through legal proceedings just to get leave days and the last two years on my contract has ben difficult but the freedom has been worth it

@Matome_Kay wrote:

Don't let "Employment is scarce" get to you, they have no idea what we put up with at workplaces, even money can't help the things we endure

From @Beneth_Ndlovu:

Got fired on Friday and when I drove back home, my heart was at peace because I was no longer happy at that company. Your sanity and mental health comes first, ska bala great things are yet to come

@WorthyPromises replied:

There will be people saying how do you resign without plan B, because they don't understand mental health issues. You did what's best for yourself and I hope you find peace and be happy again

@ManziThamsanqa commented:

I did the same a month ago, a week later God gifted my company a small nyana project.

From @SammyMoseri:

There are 2 things that puts me off about toxic working environment, 1. it is always hard working people who are subjected to stress and all that nonsense hence most of them are called back some time later, 2. Black bosses doing it

