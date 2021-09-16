@nigel_waleazy, a man on Twitter, has counseled men to focus on one woman who is God-fearing and serious in life

According to him, just this simple decision is capable of solving over 95% of a man's problems

A number of men who saw this tweet went into the comment section to share what prevents them from applying the piece of advice

A young man who is identified on Twitter as Nigel Mwatseteza with the handle, @nigel_waleazy, has offered a great piece of advice to men and it is pulling out some of their deepest concerns in the comment section.

Nigel Mwatseteza indicated in his recent tweet that almost all of a man's problems will be solved if they can just decide to put everyone else aside and focus on one decent, beautiful, serious, and God-fearing woman.

Nigel's original words

"96,5 percent of any man's problem can only be solved if they don’t chase multiple women but have just one financially stable, goal-driven, power-hungry, God-fearing, prayerful, beautiful, and literate woman," @nigel_waleazy tweeted.

Focus on one God-fearing woman & your problems will be solved - Men advised Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What tweeps are saying

Netizens, particularly the men, had so much to say after reading the gentleman's post.

@0XYGENY, for instance, indicated:

You think a woman can solve 96.5% of a man's problem? stable income can solve 80.5% of a man's problems.

@poperexy stated:

Noted. But the problem is can one get all these in one person. Just need to pray for God to give you a good woman

@shilohchrist9 concurred saying:

I concur bro, we actually plan our own downfall with all this sniffing every underwear

@chikomana_j pointed out that:

I wouldn't want a partner that's power-hungry, power consumes. But ohh well, to each their own.

See the post below

Why ladies don't accept proposals from men easily

On the flip side, it is common knowledge that ladies, particularly in Ghana, give men a tough time when they are proposed to.

In a publication by YEN.com.gh weeks ago, a young man narrated how the crush of his life had been avoiding him for six years and still counting.

YEN.com.gh decided to let Ghanaian ladies explain why they put up the attitude by asking "why do girls take so much time to accept a boy's proposal?"

The top 6 responses were gathered.

Source: Yen Ghana