Leaked divorce papers of Rev Charlotte Oduro and her former husband have surfaced on social media

In the petition submitted to a court for the dissolution of their marriage, the pastor outlined many issues he said were enough grounds to end their union

The issues raised in the divorce documents including allegations of the counsellor cheating on her husband

The divorce papers of Ghanaian counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro and her husband have surfaced on social media.

In the document, Apostle Solomon Oduro listed many issues he believed were enough grounds to call off their marriage including allegations that his wife was cheating on him and planning to get married to another man while they were still married.

Charlotte Oduro's husband opens up about divorce in court documents.

Source: Youtube

Rev Oduro divorces Charlotte Oduro

On Monday, January 11, 2025, a letter announcing the end of Apostle Solomon Oduro's marriage to Rev Charlotte Oduro emerged from the camp of the pastor.

The couple had been married for sixteen ( 16) years and officially ended their union a year ago, the press statement said.

The news about the Ghanaian counsellor's divorce has stoked reactions online since many did not expect it.

In a series of videos that have surfaced after their split, both gave reasons why their marriage could not last.

The divorce papers that have recently popped up have provided more details on why the marriage did not last.

Rev Oduro on why he divorced Charlotte

In the divorce documents, Apostle Solomon Oduro listed some reasons why he could no longer be with his wife.

Apart from stating that the couple had lost their connection, he made some allegations against his wife.

She wasn't willing to help

Apostle Oduro claimed his wife had a notion that it was solely the responsibility of a man to take care of the home and did not want to support their family financially.

Cheating allegations

The pastor also claimed his wife was cheating on him while they were still a couple. He stated in the divorce papers that their kids told him about a man Rev Charlotte Oduro was seeing while they were still married and claimed the other man was planning to marry his wife.

Disrespectful kids

Additionally, Apostle Oduro claimed the renowned counsellor had raised their kids to disobey him. He stated in a video that his wife had made it difficult for their kids to obey him since she always instructed them to do the opposite when he asked them to do something.

He also mentioned that this escalated to a point where their kids lost all their respect for him and even locked him out under the instructions of their mother.

Cooked in the bedroom

The counsellor's ex-husband also claimed Rev Charlotte Oduro had stopped eating the food of a nanny they hired. He noted that at a point in their marriage, she only ate food cooked by herself, unlike previously when they all enjoyed the meals of their nanny.

He also claimed the counsellor had developed a habit of cooking in their bedroom when they had a big kitchen in their house.

Poor Communication

Apostle Oduro also noted that communication between the two had become a serious problem and the counsellor no longer shared ideas or informed him before making decisions.

The Apostle made all these claims in his divorce letter without providing any evidence to substantiate his claims.

Watch the video below:

