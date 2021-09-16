A man treated a young lady to a huge surprise she won't forget in a hurry after the kindness he showed her

Bryan Brown had accosted the lady at a gas station and received cuss words from her for no obvious reason

While the lady made to leave, the kind man surprisingly paid for the gas she had bought and this reduced her to tears

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady's encounter with a stranger at a gas station left an impression that reduced her to uncontrollable tears.

Understanding Compassion reports that Bryan Brown was behind an unidentified lady on a queue at a gas station.

He had accosted the lady at the filling station Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Daily Headlines

Source: UGC

Bryan while waiting for his turn overheard an exchange that ensued between the lady and the cashier.

The lady's cards had declined payments

It turned out that her cards declined making payment after the service had been rendered to her and this pissed the lady off.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said:

“I was just in line at the gas station to get some gas minding my own business.. It was this young lady in front of me taking forever.. I overheard the cashier tell her that both of the cards were declined she said, ‘Is something wrong with your machine?"

Daily Headlines has it that while the lady stormed out of the premises in anger she saw Bryan smiling and retorted harshly, wondering while he smiled.

“She turned around to walk away and I had a smile on my face.. She said to me ‘why are you f**king smiling?’ I said to her ‘watch your mouth; I always smile and you should too."

A kind act that surprised her

To the amazement of the cashier, Bryan approached the cashier after the lady had left the scene and paid $20 (Ghc120) for her gas.

The cashier reminded him of the lady's action but he waved it off.

The lady burst into tears upon learning how the man repaid her hurtful words to him.

It is noteworthy that the incident was recorded in 2015.

Kind filling station worker who paid for lady's fuel gets 8 years worth of salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a kind filling station worker got rewarded with 8 years worth of salary after paying for a lady's fuel.

Nkosikho Mbele who happened to be the attendant on duty had first begun wiping the lady's car screen before rendering the service she requested.

It was when Mbele wanted to fill her car that Monet discovered she had forgotten her card at home.

The 28-year-old petrol attendant then stepped in with a solution. He offered to pay for her fuel with his card with the promise that Monet would return it when next she stopped by.

Source: Yen