Frank Fiifi Gharbin has been spotted in a very unfortunate state in a new video making rounds

The Ghanaian moviemaker was seen being carried into a car by two men

According to reports, the movie director himself has claimed that what is happening to him is unnatural

Popular Ghanaian moviemaker Frank Fiifi Gharbin has been seen in a new video being carried by some two men into a waiting vehicle following reports that he is bedridden.

According to reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on multiple blogs including Zionfelix.net and the Instagram page of blogger Nkonkonsa, the Kumawood director has been hit by a spiritual attack.

In the video, it appeared the experienced movie director was being sent to a health facility or prayer camp to seek a solution to his predicament.

Kumawood director Frank Gharbin almost rendered 'a cripple'; blames juju in sad video. Source: Instagram/ghpagetv

Frank Fiifi Gharbin appeared to be in pain as the two men carried him in their arms into a car.

When they got to the car, the moviemaker gathered enough strength to stand to his feet for a short period.

He looked quite gloomy and disappointed over his current state but maintained that he was hopeful and getting back unto his feet.

A voice was overheard encouraging the movie director not to lose hope since he was on the road to recovery.

After posting the video on his Instagram page, blogger Nkonkonsa captioned it: "Kumawood director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin is currently in a distressed and sad state as he has been left bed-ridden due to his swollen leg.

Frank Fiifi Gharbin actor say from what he has gathered from a traditional priest, juju is at work. That is to say, someone in the movie industry is working against him with black magic."

Actress Portia Obemg also indicated that she was sure that black magic was involved. portia_boateng1 wrote: "I believe so too".

