“The gods Must Be Crazy”: Man Sells Goat for a Whopping GHc200,000

The male goat looks healthy and well-bred but many South Africans can still not believe how much the breeding animal cost

Peeps took to the comments section and shared their feelings of utter disbelief

One man has shocked South Africans after revealing just how much his goat sold for. While the animal does seem large and in charge, many people could still not believe that the male goat sold for a masive GHc200,000.

A local man has sold his goat for an incredible GHc200,000. Image: @Zwelinzima1/Twitter

Source: UGC

, the animal's owner @Zwelinzima1 shared the unbelievable news.

"Another record was broken! Sold for R500 000," he excitedly captioned the post.

He also shared a picture of the brown and white mammal. Clearly, this large animal has a lot of value to someone...

South Africans, however, could not believe that anyone would pay half a million rand for a goat! Check out some of the stunned reactions below:

@MJMovzs said:

"Half a million for a goat? The gods must be crazy."

@Tsietsi_Mohale said:

"They clean money through such schemes. No goat can cost that much. Goats even smell like baked as."

@Akiel_Weshi said:

"...an average employee in this country takes up to 9 yrs to earn that much without a pension/medical plan... South Africa, land of plenty possibilities..."

@nngqodolo said:

"Where can I sell mine for the same price?"

@_Mbulazi said:

"I can see money laundering from a thousand miles aweh…"

"No ways": SA YouTuber spends 5 nights with 16 snakes, Mzansi freaked out

In more animal news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that South African YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman has social media abuzz after conducting one very interesting conservation experiment involving 16 snakes. The nature-enthusiast wanted to show his global audience that deadly reptiles are much friendlier than they're usually portrayed, locking himself in a 6x2 'cage of death' with the animals.

He spent an incredible five nights locked in the cage.

Heading to their official Facebook account, @news24 shared the amazing story.

“It was an incredible experience and a successful series. I really think we achieved what we set out to do: show that these animals don’t intend us any harm if left alone. There’s absolutely no reason to kill them," Dinkelman told TimesLive.

Local social media users could not believe their eyes. One person humorously remarked that Dingo knew nothing of spending a night with deadly reptiles as he had not yet met his ex-girlfriend.

Check out some of the other interesting comments below:

Makhokolotso Mk Mitchell said:

"My husband watches his YouTube channel every Saturday morning, he is really fun to watch. He loves and respects his reptiles."

Smanga Kingsman said:

"Try being with my x girlfriend."

Vatsonga Ngoveni said:

"I remember in 1996, I was chased by Black Mamba, I was too close to eggs and were about to hatch. Out of nowhere, I see Black Mamba coming straight at me. Usain Bolt would have come second. Since that day, every time I see a snake it's a war."

Russ Goals said:

"I am sure he applied medicine on himself to make them feel like not biting cause a snake is a snake... No ways"

Alec Stafford said:

"To be honest, it is a well-known fact most snakes will only attack if they feel threatened, so in general, if you see a snake, and it is not posing a risk to you or anyone else around you, let it be. It will move away as quickly as possible. If not, get a snake catcher to relocate it. They are vital parts of the ecosystem."

Farrell Sibongiseni Shusha said:

"Keep the reptiles for a few weeks without feeding and get inside the cage and lock for about 5-10 minutes then come back and tell us what happened."

Jay Tee said:

"Next time please spend a year with them you might turn into a marvel superhero."

