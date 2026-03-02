A Ghanaian woman has attracted online attention after a video surfaced showing her dyeing oranges for sale, sparking widespread discussion

The video has raised health concerns, with many debating the safety of using artificial colours on oranges and other food items

Another video shows a man mixing coloured substances into red oil to deepen its hue, causing massive concern among consumers and citizens

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video circulating online has caught the attention of social media users, sparking debates about food safety and hygiene.

A Ghanaian orange seller stirs massive health concerns following a video showing her dyeing her fruits with coloured substances. Image credit: Getty Images, Wikipedia Commons.

Source: UGC

The footage shows a Ghanaian woman using a liquid substance to colour oranges, raising questions about potential health risks. Public reaction has been swift, with many expressing concern over the practice.

The video captures an orange seller dipping the fruits into a coloured solution, giving them an unnatural yellowish appearance.

In their natural state, the oranges appear white when peeled, but the colouring process dramatically changes their look.

The woman, who was speaking in Twi, was identified as Ghanaian, though her name and exact selling location have not been disclosed.

The practice, intended to make the fruit more visually appealing to customers, has prompted widespread discussion on the safety of dyed foods and the need for regulatory oversight.

Watch the X video below.

Public reacts to orange colouring practices

The widely circulated footage has sparked a massive stir online, with citizens debating the ethics and health implications of altering natural produce for commercial purposes.

Many have expressed concern for unsuspecting consumers, while others focus on the creativity of sellers trying to attract attention. The video serves as a reminder of the importance of food safety and transparency in selling consumables.

@iamphaya wrote:

"Ow yeah, I bought some for Ritz Junction, the colour makes my hand..Accra."

@fredblankson777 wrote:

"Some traders in this country are so heartless..... none of her kids will taste it, not even herself,"

@AsareManuel6 commented:

"Orange too?"

@thesocialmedusa shared:

"We are the reason for this behaviour. The majority of Ghanaians will prefer the yellow-coated one over the orange as seen in the video."

@SpecialBwoy shared:

"This has nothing to do with the kidneys, please, is your name right? Humans don't eat where the colour is probably we take what's inside...pray for Dubai."

@quophiappiah added:

"Can Ghana Standard Authority do something about this?"

@quophiappiah commented:

"What at all is happening to our people? Even the pilled one is being rewashed? When we begin not to purchase their goods, then they start complaining. Our District Health Directorates must be resourced and legally empowered to halt this phenomenon."

@KophiNuku wrote:

"Heartbreaking, what is happening?"

@nkpencil1408 wrote:

"Even yam sellers do it."

@dot_anane shared:

"The thing is orange, and you give am yellow colour."

@samp_doug shared:

"Do you know how long food colours have been in existence. Approved colours don’t cause any kidney disease. Debunk that misinformation."

Calls intensify for the arrest of a man mixing red oil with paint for sale. Image credit: Ghanafuonsem/X, Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Man caught mixing colour with red oil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians expressed concern after a video showed a man mixing red paint into red oil.

The video, posted by Abrantielove on X, shows the process where the elderly man is seen mixing a red substance with water.

The red substance is believed to be paint.

Source: YEN.com.gh