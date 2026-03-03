Agradaa has triggered reactions on social media following her release from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In a video, the controversial televangelist launched a lavish car with a customised number plate, and her image embossed on the screen

Agradaa’s release from prison comes after the court reduced her initial 15-year sentence to 12 months

Controversial evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, announced her presence in grand style following her release from the Nsawam Female Prison

This comes after she showed up in a convoy on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at her church premises.

Agradaa launches a lavish car after her release from prison. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @tinanewsgh/Tok-tok, @ydmedia/TikTok

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of ydmedia showed the beautiful white Hyundai Palisade parked at the premises of Heaven Way Ministries.

The beautiful car was part of the three-car convoy that arrived at the church premises.

The vehicle, which had a customised number plate with the inscription “Agradaa 1,” also had the image of Agradaa on the rear screen of the car.

Onlookers who were at the scene were left in awe of the beautiful vehicle, with many inching closer to it and others taking photographs.

The video, which had gained a lot of traction online, was captioned: “Nana Agradaa unveils a brand-new 2026 registered car shortly after her release.”

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of attention on social media.

Details of Agradaa's release

Agradaa was sentenced on July 3, 2025, to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

The televangelist was found guilty of advertising her supposed money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling.

However, she disagreed with the sentence and appealed, arguing that the trial process was unfair, the evidence did not support the judge’s verdict, and the jail term was excessive.

On February 5, 2026, the imprisoned televangelist scored a major victory in her quest for freedom after the Amasaman High Court reduced Agradaa’s sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

Subsequently, she was fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count one.

The court described Agradaa’s original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive while affirming her conviction and exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, launches a T-shirt to welcome her home on March 3, 2026. Image credit: Gifdeen TV, Angel Asiamah

Agradaa reunites with family

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa, following her release from prison, has reunited with her family.

In a now-viral video making rounds on TikTok, the freed evangelist was captured in a happy mood, seated on a sofa in the middle of her family members, dressed in white.

Next to her was her husband, Angel Asiamah, who also wore white clothing with a similar cross around his neck.

Richard Asare Baffour, Agradaa's lawyer in a dark suit and tie, was the only person in formal attire.

