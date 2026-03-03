Controversial Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has pulled an unexpected move as he celebrated his birthday in a coffin

In a viral video, the movie star was seen dressed like a corpse as he lay in the casket, as if he were being buried

The scene sparked reactions on social media as concerned Ghanaians shared their views on Oboy Siki's antics

Popular Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki, has caused outrage on social media after videos of him celebrating his birthday in a coffin emerged.

In 2023, the Kumawood actor predicted his death, claiming that by 2024, he would be no more.

According to him, it was a plea he made to God and asked Ghanaians not to be surprised should that happen.

Oboy Siki further detailed his intention to plan his funeral rites before the unexpected happens.

However, the year passed by, seeing the actor alive and strong.

Just when everyone thought the actor was free from controversies, he pulled a new stunt, claiming to be celebrating his birthday on March 2, 2026.

Oboy Siki celebrates birthday in coffin

In a couple of videos that have caught the attention of Ghanaians, Oboy Siki was seen lying flat in a casket with cotton wool inserted in his nose.

The actor, who was in a white shirt with a scarf tied around his head, stated that he was going to stay in the covered coffin for 24 hours.

He was then placed in a black ambulance for transportation to a house believed to be his.

Explaining his reason for such bold action, Oboy Siki stated that he was purifying himself and asking for divine blessings for his loved ones.

Oboy Siki's birthday at cemetery

On Saturday, March 2, 2025, the Kumawood actor sparked massive reactions after he stormed a cemetery to celebrate his birthday.

A video emerged of Oboy Siki donning a Kente cloth over a white shirt, standing behind a table with a cake and assorted drinks for the celebration.

In the clip, the Kumawood star poured a libation before he joined his friends to cut the birthday cake.

“It’s a special day for me; my birthday, and I’ve decided to celebrate it in a cemetery. We’ll offer alcohol to the gods before cutting the cake,” he said.

Reactions to Oboy Siki’s coffin birthday

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Oboy Siki's birthday in the coffin.

Kwame Osei wrote:

“This is total witchcraft. What is all this? Please, if you want to die, don't come and do this here.”

Jannie wrote:

“Can't he be arrested? I'm not even surprised after all he said he would die soon.”

Matilda wrote:

“All these shouldn't be entertained in this country. But this man never disappoints .”

Joseph wrote:

“I don't believe he slept in that thing for 24 hours. But his face looks funny, though.”

Yaw Dabo sues Oboy Siki for defamation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo had sued Oboy Siki for defamation, demanding GH¢1 million in damages, following alleged derogatory remarks made by the actor during an interview on Ghpage.

The actor questioned his colleague's role in football management and his bedroom life, alleging that the diminutive star was battling infertility and could not give birth, with the matter between the two eventually resolved.

