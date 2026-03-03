Filipe Luis was sacked just minutes after leading Flamengo to a big win in the Carioca Championship semi-final

In a stunning turn of events, Filipe Luis has been dismissed as Flamengo manager, despite overseeing a dominant 8-0 thrashing of Madureira in the Carioca Championship semi-final, on Tuesday, March 3.

The emphatic victory proved insufficient to save the former Chelsea defender’s job, as the club parted ways with him immediately after his post-match press conference.

Flamengo sack Felipe Luis

Flamengo confirmed the decision through an official statement shared on social media, announcing that Luis’ tenure had come to an abrupt end, as Brasil Football noted on X.

His assistant, Ivan Palanco, and physical trainer, Diogo Linhares, were also relieved of their duties.

The club’s statement read:

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that Filipe Luís will no longer be in charge of the professional team. Ivan Palanco (assistant coach) and Diogo Linhares (physical trainer) are also leaving the club along with him.

“Flamengo thanks former player and coach Filipe Luís for everything that was achieved and shared during this journey.

“The club wishes him success and the best of luck in the continuation of his professional career.”

According to talksSPORT, Luis had no indication during his press conference that his dismissal was imminent.

It is believed he was informed shortly afterward when sporting director Jose Boto requested a brief meeting. The conversation reportedly lasted less than 30 seconds.

Adding to the abrupt nature of the exit, Luis was not allowed to bid farewell to his players, who had already departed the stadium, per AS. However, he is expected to visit Flamengo’s Ninho do Urubu training centre in the coming days.

Flamengo's struggle in 2025/26

The decision comes amid a disappointing start to the campaign for the Brazilian powerhouse. Despite the recent emphatic win, Flamengo have endured their poorest opening to a season in a decade.

The club lost the Supercopa do Brasil to Corinthians and were also beaten in the Recopa Sudamericana by Argentina’s Lanús.

Luis, 40, took charge of Flamengo in March 2024 in what was his first managerial role. During his debut season, he guided the club to notable success, lifting both the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.

Earlier this year, he was heavily linked with the Chelsea job following Enzo Maresca’s departure, before the role ultimately went to Liam Rosenior.

As a player, Luis spent a season at Chelsea between 2014 and 2015, sandwiched between two successful spells at Atletico Madrid.

