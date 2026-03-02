Valentina Ofori-Afriyie, a broadcast journalist with Accra FM, has been appointed Head of Communication for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Passport Administration

Valentina Ofori-Afriyie, a broadcast journalist with Accra FM, has been appointed Head of Communication for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Passport Administration.

This was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, March 2, 2026, in a social media post.

Valentina Ofori-Afriyie is a prominent broadcast journalist with many years of experience in the Ghanaian media landscape.

As the new Head of Communication, Valentina will be responsible for managing the public image of the Passport Division of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

A brief background about Valentina

Prior to her latest appointment, she was the Deputy Head of Current Affairs at Class Media Group (CMG), owners of Class FM, Accra FM, and Class TV.

Before joining Class FM, Valentina worked with Radio Gold, a media firm reportedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2020, she won the Female Best Newscaster of the Year category at the prestigious RTP Awards.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, a Diploma in Public Relations, and a DW Training Certificate in Radio Reporting.

Valentina Ofori-Afriyie was married to the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, popularly known as KABA, a renowned broadcaster at Accra-based Asempa FM.

The couple married in June 2016 in Santasi, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. However, a year later, KABA tragically passed away on November 18, 2017, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

They reportedly have one daughter together, who was seven months old at the time of her father's unfortunate demise.

Meanwhile, Fred Duhoe, a former broadcast journalist with Citi FM and Channel One TV, has also been appointed Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has won the Best News Reporter (Television) award at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024).

Before joining Citi FM, Fred previously worked as a report for Joy News, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group.

