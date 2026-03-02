Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng was arrested by the Ghana Police Service over her alleged link to the fatal shooting of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law

In a video, actress Xandy Kamel has defended her colleague and shared new updates about her ongoing case

Police earlier announced that her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, identified as the alleged leader of the carjacking syndicate, was killed in a gun battle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has shared a new update on the arrest of her colleague, Patricia Osei Boateng, for her alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Xandy Kamel Speaks on Arrest of Patricia Osei Boateng Over Alleged Link to Andrews Amankwaa Killing

Source: Facebook

Popular Kumawood star, Patricia Osei Boateng, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in relation to the murder of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law, Andrews Amankwaa.

The actress surrendered herself to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Ghana Police, located at Ridge in Accra, after she was allegedly declared wanted.

Her arrest occurred after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, was identified as the alleged leader of a carjacking syndicate that robbed Andrew Amankwaa and shot him.

Reports of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law’s robbery surfaced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, when Asaase Radio broke the news that he had died.

Amankwaa was reportedly ambushed by Patricia Osei Boateng’s husband and his accomplices on February 12, during which he sustained serious injuries, leading to his death days later.

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the arrest of the alleged individuals involved on Monday, February 23.

Osei Boateng’s husband, Eric Antwi Duku, was reportedly killed during the arrest operation in an exchange of gunfire with officers, while the actress was accused of being an accomplice to his crimes.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Patricia Osei Boateng’s alleged involvement in her husband's criminal syndicate.

Xandy Kamel addresses Patricia Boateng’s arrest

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on her official TikTok page shared on March 1, 2026, Xandy Kamel shared new details about the case.

The actress said she had been reliably informed that, contrary to public speculation, Patricia Osei Boateng was unaware of her husband’s activities.

Kamel said the late Antwi Duku also had other girlfriends besides his wife and those could have been the women who helped him in his operations and not Patricia.

The actress added that when her colleague found out that she was being sought by authorities, she willingly turned herself in with her lawyers, indicating she was not guilty as speculated.

Kamel said more information was going to come out about the case that was going to amaze the naysayers.

The TikTok video is below.

Oboy Siki slams embattled Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng amid her alleged links to a carjacking syndicate. Image credit: @patriciaosei1, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Oboy Siki exposes Patricia Osei Boateng

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Oboy Siki slammed Patricia Osei Boateng over her alleged involvement in her husband's criminal activities.

In a video, he claimed that he was well aware of Patricia's alleged misdeeds, having worked with her in the past, and said that he would have personally caused her arrest and handed her over to the police if he came into contact with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh