Nana Agradaa broke down in tears after her release from Nsawam Female Prison on March 3, 2026, as videos showed her overwhelmed with emotion

The Heaven Way Champions International Church founder was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court, but the sentence was reduced on appeal

After her release, Nana Agradaa was spotted at her home and later at her church, before interacting with her congregants in an emotional viral moment

Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Nana Agradaa has stirred emotions on social media after breaking down in tears following her release from prison.

Nana Agradaa emotionally breaks down after her release from Nsawam Prison on March 3, 2026. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @dailywatchtvworlwide

Source: TikTok

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions International Church was imprisoned for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa’s conviction stemmed from a 2022 church service in which she falsely advertised her ability to double money and then allegedly took cash from her church members without fulfilling her promise or returning their principal.

Nana Agradaa’s sentence reduced on appeal

On February 5, 2026, Nana Agradaa’s 15-year sentence was drastically reduced on appeal to one year, with time served.

The Amasaman High Court, where she filed her appeal, agreed with her legal team’s contention that the Circuit Court judge was heavily biased in her decision against the preacher.

Trial judge Justice Twumasi Oppong said in his ruling that the Circuit Court judge appeared to have adjudicated the case based on the defendant’s public persona and not the actual charges laid against her.

“The trial judge did not fairly consider the enormity of the crime involved, but she became fixated only on the person involved in imposing the sentence on the Appellant,” the High Court stated in the full ruling.

Nana Agradaa weeps after release

On March 3, Nana Agradaa was released from Nsawam Female Prison, where she had been serving her sentence.

Early in the day, videos emerged showing her at home in the company of her husband, Angel Asiamah, and other beloved family members.

Nana Agradaa joined her husband to visit her church, the Heaven Way Champions International Church at Weija, for a service with her multitude of fans and congregants who were dying to see her.

After the church service, some of the preacher's followers praised God for her release, leaving her emotional.

A video showed Nana Agradaa in her car as her fans expressed their gratitude, weeping with joy to finally be free.

Nana Agradaa speaks after being released from prison and details how she secured her early release. Image credit: @oneghanatv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa explains how she gained freedom

